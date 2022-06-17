PickUp3 Launch Event- June 18th, 2022

Delta, B.C., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Ambassadors Canada is excited to announce the launch of our PickUp3 program in Delta, BC. Sponsored jointly by the City of Delta, Global Container Terminals Canada, and the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen, PickUp3 is an easy and fun way for Deltans to help protect our local marine environment and keep our local beaches clean and safe.

PickUp3 has three simple steps. First, community members visit a local beach. Second, they pick up at least three pieces of trash. Finally, participants dispose of their trash and use the QR code found on City of Delta garbage cans to log the trash they threw away. The trash is then aggregated in an online “trash meter” which shows how much garbage has been picked up from local beaches. This program will help Deltans do their part to keep our marine environments clean, safe, and healthy.

PickUp3 relies heavily on volunteers, and we are reaching out to local youth organizations to get the community engaged. With the help of our volunteers, we are hoping to reach the following three goals:

30,000 pieces of trash removed from Delta beaches,

4000+ people inspired to participate in our communities,

2000+ youth pledged to be Ocean ambassadors.

If you are interested in helping or want to learn more about PickUp3 and the Ocean Ambassadors, join us at our launch event at Fred Gingell Park on Saturday, June 18th , at 11:00am. In addition to a beach clean-up event, there will be an event opening with a traditional welcome from a Tsawwassen First Nation representative and remarks from local and program leaders, marine pollution information, science experiments for families, and some time to socialize and meet other community members with complimentary refreshments.

Quote from Mayor of the City of Delta:

“Congratulations to Ocean Ambassadors Canada for launching the PickUp3 campaign. We are honoured to be the first official community partner to help make Delta a cleaner and more environmentally conscious community. The idea is simple: visit one of our beautiful beaches and pick up 3 pieces of garbage. Our goal is to remove 30,000 pieces of garbage from our beaches. If we each do just a little bit, our collective efforts will make a big difference, not just in our community but for the health of our oceans. I'm looking forward to getting involved to protect and preserve the beauty of Delta — and I hope you will join me too.”

— Mayor George V. Harvie

Quote from Global Container Terminals:

"When we first heard about this idea, we knew we had to act – as operators where land meets tidewater, and in keeping with our Global Commitment to healthy and sustainable communities, PickUp3 was a perfect fit. GCT Canada is proud to partner with Ocean Ambassadors Canada, Rotary of Tsawwassen and the City of Delta to kickstart this movement to protect ocean health, support youth, active communities and clean beaches starting right here in Delta. Congratulations to the entire team on the official launch!"

— Eric Waltz, President, GCT Canada

About Ocean Ambassadors Canada

Ocean Ambassadors is a registered charity that is turning the tide on marine pollution. Through our educational programs and community initiatives we get people to the ocean, educate them about the threat of marine pollution on the health of our ocean, and empower people to make real change.

Attachment