THAILAND DATA CENTER MARKET TO REACH $1 BILLION BY 2027. CHINDATA GROUP, KT CORPORATION, ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTERS AND TELEHOUSE ARE AMONG THE NEW ENTRANTS – Arizton

According to Arizton latest research report, Thailand data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. Digitalization driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, deployment of 5G technology, and the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) are some factors that will drive the Thailand data center market as it will lead to an increase in the demand for the data center facilities.



The Thailand data center market currently includes about 16 unique third-party data center service providers, operating more than 30 facilities. In addition, the country also consists of several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises.

Telehouse was among the new entrant in the market. In January 2022, the company announced its plan to build a new data center in Bangkok and is expected to be online by 2023. The facility will span across 97,000 square feet with 9.5 MW of power capacity.

Thailand Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) USD 1.03 Billion MARKET SIZE-AREA (2027) 165.5 thousand sq. Feet MARKET SIZE POWER CAPACITY (2027) 34.8 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (2027) USD 300 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 7.75% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENT IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, Tier Standards

Key Insights

Thailand's data center market to witness investment of over $5 billion during 2022-2027 in IT infrastructure as well as through data center development initiatives.

Tencent & Alibaba have already launched Thailand cloud regions, which is likely to be followed by Amazon Web Service (AWS), Microsoft, and Google over the next 5 years.

Over 180+ MW of data center capacity is expected to be deployed in Thailand data center during 2022-2027, hyperscale investments a major boost to 9% year-over-year growth.

Following, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, 7 other developers/operators are actively developing or have announced development plans in the Thailand data center market.

Colocation service revenue is expected to grow by around 15% from 2021-to 2027. On-premises migration to cloud-based services will play a vital role in the growth of managed colocation as well as hybrid infrastructure services in the market.

Over $300 million will be spent on building the core & shell of data centers in Thailand. Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will witness strong growth in data center development, following Bangkok Metropolitan Region.

The Report Segments Data Center Investment by the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV







In Thailand, retail colocation contributed to around 88% market share in 2021, where wholesale colocation accounted for the remaining 12%.

The market includes several on-premises data centers operated by government agencies and other financial and enterprise institutions, migration of workloads by these organization to colocation/cloud will grow the demand in the market. Currently, several SMBs in the market are dependent on managed hosting services/cloud in the region. Enterprises consider data security and hidden cost as major deterrent in preferring a colocation service provider in the market. Also, providing managed services in addition to stand-alone colocation will aid in attracting multiple customers in the market.

Thailand market is witnessing multiple new entrants in building and operating data centers, which will decline colocation pricing in Thailand through increasing competition. In addition, existing operators namely, True IDC and INET are also involved in expanding their presence in the market.

Major Vendors

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp





DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

Arup

Architects 49

Chaan

Finishing Touch Design Studio

Meinhardt Group

Plan Architect

PPS Group

QTC Group

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

Alibaba Cloud

Huawei Technologies

Internet Thailand

KT Corporation

Tencent Cloud

True IDC

NEW ENTRANTS

Chindata Group

KT Corporation

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

