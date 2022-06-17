THAILAND DATA CENTER MARKET TO REACH $1 BILLION BY 2027. CHINDATA GROUP, KT CORPORATION, ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTERS AND TELEHOUSE ARE AMONG THE NEW ENTRANTS – Arizton

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, Thailand data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. Digitalization driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, deployment of 5G technology, and the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) are some factors that will drive the Thailand data center market as it will lead to an increase in the demand for the data center facilities.
The Thailand data center market currently includes about 16 unique third-party data center service providers, operating more than 30 facilities. In addition, the country also consists of several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises.
Telehouse was among the new entrant in the market. In January 2022, the company announced its plan to build a new data center in Bangkok and is expected to be online by 2023. The facility will span across 97,000 square feet with 9.5 MW of power capacity.
Thailand Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|USD 1.03 Billion
|MARKET SIZE-AREA (2027)
|165.5 thousand sq. Feet
|MARKET SIZE POWER CAPACITY (2027)
|34.8 MW
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (2027)
|USD 300 Million
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|7.75%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENT
|IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, Tier Standards
Key Insights
- Thailand's data center market to witness investment of over $5 billion during 2022-2027 in IT infrastructure as well as through data center development initiatives.
- Tencent & Alibaba have already launched Thailand cloud regions, which is likely to be followed by Amazon Web Service (AWS), Microsoft, and Google over the next 5 years.
- Over 180+ MW of data center capacity is expected to be deployed in Thailand data center during 2022-2027, hyperscale investments a major boost to 9% year-over-year growth.
- Following, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, 7 other developers/operators are actively developing or have announced development plans in the Thailand data center market.
- Colocation service revenue is expected to grow by around 15% from 2021-to 2027. On-premises migration to cloud-based services will play a vital role in the growth of managed colocation as well as hybrid infrastructure services in the market.
- Over $300 million will be spent on building the core & shell of data centers in Thailand. Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will witness strong growth in data center development, following Bangkok Metropolitan Region.
The Report Segments Data Center Investment by the Following Areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
In Thailand, retail colocation contributed to around 88% market share in 2021, where wholesale colocation accounted for the remaining 12%.
The market includes several on-premises data centers operated by government agencies and other financial and enterprise institutions, migration of workloads by these organization to colocation/cloud will grow the demand in the market. Currently, several SMBs in the market are dependent on managed hosting services/cloud in the region. Enterprises consider data security and hidden cost as major deterrent in preferring a colocation service provider in the market. Also, providing managed services in addition to stand-alone colocation will aid in attracting multiple customers in the market.
Thailand market is witnessing multiple new entrants in building and operating data centers, which will decline colocation pricing in Thailand through increasing competition. In addition, existing operators namely, True IDC and INET are also involved in expanding their presence in the market.
Major Vendors
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS
- Arup
- Architects 49
- Chaan
- Finishing Touch Design Studio
- Meinhardt Group
- Plan Architect
- PPS Group
- QTC Group
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- Alibaba Cloud
- Huawei Technologies
- Internet Thailand
- KT Corporation
- Tencent Cloud
- True IDC
NEW ENTRANTS
- Chindata Group
- KT Corporation
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse
