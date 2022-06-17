Jeunesse Honored in 43rd Annual Telly Awards Competition

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global direct selling company Jeunesse® has received 10 Telly awards (6 Silver and 4 Bronze) in the 2022 competition, which received over 12,000 entries from across the globe. The Telly Award represents a truly remarkable achievement reserved for the best video creators and producers in the world.



Silver Telly Awards included:

TruNu™ Cappuccino Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Directing

m· mūn 365™ Product Video for Online Commercials General — Health and Wellness

m· mūn 365 Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Editing

Nevo™ Water Enhancers Product Video for Online Commercials — Food/Beverage

Nevo Water Enhancers Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Editing

TruNu Cappuccino Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Editing

Bronze Telly Awards were garnered for:

Jeunesse 2021 Recap Video for Branded Content General — Corporate Image

Nevo Water Enhancers Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Directing

Man Up™ Premium Vitamin Supplements for Men Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Directing

m· mūn 365 Product Video for Online Commercials Craft — Directing

“Winning a Telly Award is truly an honor, as it is an acknowledgement that the work has set the standard of excellence in video,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We strive to offer impactful and effective video content that empowers our Jeunesse Distributors around the world to educate and engage potential customers. It is incredibly gratifying to receive recognition from the discerning Telly Awards Judging Council, who are all fellow Telly Award winners.”

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. With the evolution of digital video, the Telly Awards today also reflects and celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image on and offline. The 2022 winners can be viewed at tellyawards.com.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, back-office support, and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

