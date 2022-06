KANZHUN LIMITED Changes Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results to June 24, 2022

BEIJING, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, the Company has changed the date to announce its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 from June 20, 2022 to June 24, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9966786

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until July 1st, 2022, via the following details:

International:

United States Toll Free:

Conference ID: +61-2-8199-0299

+1-855-452-5696

9966786



About KANZHUN LIMITED



KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

