Angus Gold Closes Debt Settlement

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed the debt transaction (the “Debt Settlement”) with Mr. Steve Burleton, as previously announced on June 7, 2022. The Company settled aggregate debt of $70,000 (the “Debt”) pertaining to certain consulting fees accruing from April 7, 2021 until June 7, 2022, through the issuance of 86,420 common shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.81 per Settlement Share.



Mr. Burleton is an insider of the Company, and accordingly, the Debt Settlement is considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (“MI 61-101”). The Company relied on the exemptions from the requirement for a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval under MI 61-101 on the basis of the exemptions contained in section 5.5(1)(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Settlement Shares issued to Mr. Burleton in connection with the Debt Settlement did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Debt Settlement was approved by all of the independent directors of the Company.

The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period from today.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario.

Insiders currently own approximately 47% of the Company and New Gold Inc. (TSX: NGD) approximately 9.9%, each based on the number of issued and outstanding common shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

