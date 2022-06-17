The U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027. Availability of Alternative Fuel Fueling the Market Growth – Arizton

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the US commercial lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during 2021–2027. Companies like Husqvarna are taking robotic lawn mowers to the next level by incorporating connected technologies and services into their next generation robotic lawn mowers. Hence, the constant efforts for the development of new features & technology for lawn mowers are expected to create new opportunities for the expansion of the commercial lawn mowers market during the forecast period.



Various corporate clients would typically look for environmentally sustainable approaches to help their own sustainability activities. Several industry participants emphasize the adoption of ecologically sustainable alternatives that emit fewer hazardous emissions while also providing greater and improved efficiency. Hence, the availability of alternative fuel options is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

US Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $2.67 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.03 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 4.67% MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027) 1.85 million Units BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Products, End-user, Fuel Type, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS U.S. MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 8 Key Vendors and 30 Other Prominent Vendors

Penetration of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Commercial robotic lawn mowers are predicted to take the place of traditional lawn mowers for mowing green roofs since they are better suited to mowing in enclosed spaces with wires. Consequently, throughout the projection period, these green roof initiatives will drive the market for commercial lawn mowers in the United States. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase green spaces in cities. Hence, the expanding green space across various cities provides substantial growth opportunities to the commercial lawn mower vendors in the market.

Key Highlights

Southern and Western are the key revenue-generating regions in the US commercial lawn mower market.

The rising penetration of green spaces, green roofs, and growing government initiatives to boost the green acreage through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, and development of other recreational areas is supporting the demand for lawn mowers across the country.

Walk-behind lawn mowers hold the highest unit shipment share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.73% (by volume) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology-driven products in the market.

With the growing inclination of the US population towards technology, the demand for lawn mowers that are inbuild with sensors and other latest technologies is increasingly gaining momentum, thereby offering significant growth opportunities for robotic lawn mowers in the market.

In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% (by value) during the forecast period.

Professional Landscaping Services are the major revenue contributors to the US commercial lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 5.49% (by value) during the forecast period.

The market consists of various vendors including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, and ARIENS CO. To gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.

The commotion created by the pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most of the commercial facilities. Moreover, the supply chain disruptions hampered the procurement and distribution of raw materials and finished product in the market.

Market Segmentation

Products

Ride-on Mowers Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Walk-Behind Mowers Self-propelled Push Hover

Robotic Mowers

Fuel Type

Gasoline-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

End-user

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others





Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Manual Drive

Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start





Blade Type

Standard

Mulching

Lifting

Cylinder

Distributing Channel

Offline

Online

Competitive Landscape

The US commercial lawn mowers market is moderately fragmented, with many local and international market players. The vendors are improving their value proposition to attain a good market presence. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors.

Due to the growing trend of using lower-carbon energy sources, market leaders are emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods. This could be due to rising environmental concerns, such as global warming. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting specific goals for achieving profitability and effective capital resource utilization.

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Ariens Company

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Einhell

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Makita

McLane Reel Mowers

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Stanley Black & Decker

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corporation

Swisher Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Textron Inc.

Techtronic Industries

WALKER MANUFACTURING

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co. Ltd.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

US Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Blade Type

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Start Type

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 History of Lawn Mowers

7.3 Commercial V/S Residential Lawn Mowers

7.4 Gasoline Price Trends: Us

7.5 Penetration of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

7.6 Lawn Mower Injury Statistics

7.7 Dynamics of The Landscaping Industry

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

7.8.3 Manufacturers

7.8.4 Dealers/Distributors

7.8.5 Retailers

7.8.6 End-Users

7.9 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology

8.2 Development of Smart Cities

8.3 Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

8.4 Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.5 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses

9.2 Growth in Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

9.3 Growing Landscaping Industry

9.4 Growth in Commercial Construction

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rise in Xeriscaping & Growing Usage Of Artificial Grass

10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

10.3 Increased Pollution Caused by Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Geographic Insights

11.3 Declining Yard Size in The Us

11.4 Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1 By Value

11.4.2 By Volume

11.5 Market by Geography

11.5.1 By Value

11.5.2 By Volume

11.6 Five Forces Analysis

11.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Walk-Behind Lawn Mower

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Geography

12.5 Ride-On Lawn Mower

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Market by Geography

12.6 Robotic Lawn Mower

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Market by Geography

13 Walk-Behind Mower

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Mower

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Walk-Behind Push Mower

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Walk-Behind Hover Mower

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

14 Ride-On Mower

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Standard Ride-On Mower

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Zero-Turn Mower

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Lawn Tractor

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Garden Tractor

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

15 Fuel Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Gasoline-Powered

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Electric Corded

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography

15.7 Propane-Powered

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Market by Geography

16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Professional Landscaping Services

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

16.6 Government & Others

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Market by Geography

17 Drive Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Manual Drive

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4.3 Market by Geography

17.5 RWD

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5.3 Market by Geography

17.6 FWD

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.6.3 Market by Geography

17.7 AWD

17.7.1 Market Overview

17.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.7.3 Market by Geography

18 Start Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Key Start

18.4.1 Market Overview

18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.4.3 Market by Geography

18.5 Push Start

18.5.1 Market Overview

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.5.3 Market by Geography

18.6 Recoil Start

18.6.1 Market Overview

18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 Market by Geography

19 Blade Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Deck/Standard Blades

19.4.1 Market Overview

19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.4.3 Market by Geography

19.5 Mulching Blades

19.5.1 Market Overview

19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.5.3 Market by Geography

19.6 Lifting Blades

19.6.1 Market Overview

19.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.6.3 Market by Geography

19.7 Cylinder Blades

19.7.1 Market Overview

19.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.7.3 Market by Geography

20 Distribution Channel

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Offline

20.4.1 Market Overview

20.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.4.3 Market by Geography

20.5 Online

20.5.1 Market Overview

20.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.5.3 Market by Geography

