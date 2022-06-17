The U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027. Availability of Alternative Fuel Fueling the Market Growth – Arizton

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the US commercial lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during 2021–2027. Companies like Husqvarna are taking robotic lawn mowers to the next level by incorporating connected technologies and services into their next generation robotic lawn mowers. Hence, the constant efforts for the development of new features & technology for lawn mowers are expected to create new opportunities for the expansion of the commercial lawn mowers market during the forecast period.
Various corporate clients would typically look for environmentally sustainable approaches to help their own sustainability activities. Several industry participants emphasize the adoption of ecologically sustainable alternatives that emit fewer hazardous emissions while also providing greater and improved efficiency. Hence, the availability of alternative fuel options is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.
US Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$2.67 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$2.03 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|4.67%
|MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027)
|1.85 million Units
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Products, End-user, Fuel Type, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|U.S.
|MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE
|8 Key Vendors and 30 Other Prominent Vendors
Penetration of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
Commercial robotic lawn mowers are predicted to take the place of traditional lawn mowers for mowing green roofs since they are better suited to mowing in enclosed spaces with wires. Consequently, throughout the projection period, these green roof initiatives will drive the market for commercial lawn mowers in the United States. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase green spaces in cities. Hence, the expanding green space across various cities provides substantial growth opportunities to the commercial lawn mower vendors in the market.
Key Highlights
- Southern and Western are the key revenue-generating regions in the US commercial lawn mower market.
- The rising penetration of green spaces, green roofs, and growing government initiatives to boost the green acreage through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, and development of other recreational areas is supporting the demand for lawn mowers across the country.
- Walk-behind lawn mowers hold the highest unit shipment share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.73% (by volume) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology-driven products in the market.
- With the growing inclination of the US population towards technology, the demand for lawn mowers that are inbuild with sensors and other latest technologies is increasingly gaining momentum, thereby offering significant growth opportunities for robotic lawn mowers in the market.
- In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% (by value) during the forecast period.
- Professional Landscaping Services are the major revenue contributors to the US commercial lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 5.49% (by value) during the forecast period.
- The market consists of various vendors including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, and ARIENS CO. To gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.
- The commotion created by the pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most of the commercial facilities. Moreover, the supply chain disruptions hampered the procurement and distribution of raw materials and finished product in the market.
Market Segmentation
Products
- Ride-on Mowers
- Standard Ride-on
- Zero-turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Walk-Behind Mowers
- Self-propelled
- Push
- Hover
- Robotic Mowers
Fuel Type
- Gasoline-powered
- Propane-powered
- Electric Corded
- Electric Cordless
End-user
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
- Manual Drive
Start Type
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Blade Type
- Standard
- Mulching
- Lifting
- Cylinder
Distributing Channel
- Offline
- Online
Competitive Landscape
The US commercial lawn mowers market is moderately fragmented, with many local and international market players. The vendors are improving their value proposition to attain a good market presence. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors.
Due to the growing trend of using lower-carbon energy sources, market leaders are emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods. This could be due to rising environmental concerns, such as global warming. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting specific goals for achieving profitability and effective capital resource utilization.
Prominent Vendors
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Ariens Company
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Einhell
- Emak Group
- Generac Power Systems
- Grey Technology
- Greenworks Tools
- Makita
- McLane Reel Mowers
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corporation
- Swisher Inc.
- The Grasshopper Company
- Textron Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- WALKER MANUFACTURING
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
US Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report – Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Blade Type
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Drive Type
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Start Type
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 History of Lawn Mowers
7.3 Commercial V/S Residential Lawn Mowers
7.4 Gasoline Price Trends: Us
7.5 Penetration of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
7.6 Lawn Mower Injury Statistics
7.7 Dynamics of The Landscaping Industry
7.8 Value Chain Analysis
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
7.8.3 Manufacturers
7.8.4 Dealers/Distributors
7.8.5 Retailers
7.8.6 End-Users
7.9 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology
8.2 Development of Smart Cities
8.3 Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
8.4 Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.5 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses
9.2 Growth in Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
9.3 Growing Landscaping Industry
9.4 Growth in Commercial Construction
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rise in Xeriscaping & Growing Usage Of Artificial Grass
10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
10.3 Increased Pollution Caused by Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographic Insights
11.3 Declining Yard Size in The Us
11.4 Market Size & Forecast
11.4.1 By Value
11.4.2 By Volume
11.5 Market by Geography
11.5.1 By Value
11.5.2 By Volume
11.6 Five Forces Analysis
11.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.6.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Walk-Behind Lawn Mower
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Ride-On Lawn Mower
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography
12.6 Robotic Lawn Mower
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Market by Geography
13 Walk-Behind Mower
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Mower
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Walk-Behind Push Mower
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Walk-Behind Hover Mower
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
14 Ride-On Mower
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Standard Ride-On Mower
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Zero-Turn Mower
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Lawn Tractor
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Garden Tractor
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
15 Fuel Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Gasoline-Powered
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Electric Corded
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography
15.7 Propane-Powered
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7.3 Market by Geography
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Professional Landscaping Services
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
16.6 Government & Others
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.3 Market by Geography
17 Drive Type
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Manual Drive
17.4.1 Market Overview
17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.4.3 Market by Geography
17.5 RWD
17.5.1 Market Overview
17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.5.3 Market by Geography
17.6 FWD
17.6.1 Market Overview
17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.6.3 Market by Geography
17.7 AWD
17.7.1 Market Overview
17.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.7.3 Market by Geography
18 Start Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Key Start
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.4.3 Market by Geography
18.5 Push Start
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.5.3 Market by Geography
18.6 Recoil Start
18.6.1 Market Overview
18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.6.3 Market by Geography
19 Blade Type
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Deck/Standard Blades
19.4.1 Market Overview
19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.4.3 Market by Geography
19.5 Mulching Blades
19.5.1 Market Overview
19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.5.3 Market by Geography
19.6 Lifting Blades
19.6.1 Market Overview
19.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.6.3 Market by Geography
19.7 Cylinder Blades
19.7.1 Market Overview
19.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.7.3 Market by Geography
20 Distribution Channel
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Offline
20.4.1 Market Overview
20.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.4.3 Market by Geography
20.5 Online
20.5.1 Market Overview
20.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.5.3 Market by Geography
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
