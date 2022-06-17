The DNA Extraction Kit Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2027. Growth Driven by Increasing Genomics & Regenerative Medicine Projects – Arizton

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, DNA extraction kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Kits for extracting RNA and DNA are in high demand. The DNA from the samples is used in PCR, genome sequencing, and cloning. As the need for this application develops, the market for DNA Extraction kits will grow as well. The increased scope of applications has largely increased the usage of DNA extraction kits. More R&D in the fields of biologics, molecular science, and genomics will further increase the use of DNA extraction kits.



DNA Extraction Kit Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $2.1 BILLION (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 7.7% (2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Application, Sample Type, End-User GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa FASTEST GROWING REGION North America

Availability of Next-Generation DNA Extraction Kits

Vendors have made tremendous progress in developing DNA extraction kits that are more reliable, easier to implement, faster, cheaper, and have higher yields. Recent techniques are more reliable and efficient and have facilitated advances in the knowledge of the human genome. These techniques have also played an important role in the emergence of various scientific disciplines, such as gene editing and personalized medicine.

Key Highlights

The global DNA extraction kits market would realize an absolute growth of over 56.4% in terms of revenue between the forecast period of 2021 and 2027.

The cell-free DNA segment dominates the global DNA extraction kits market, accounting for a share of 46.4%, followed by the genomic DNA and others with 44.5% and 8.8% shares, respectively in 2021.

Product approval and next-generation product launches, coupled with R&D activities, help vendors expand their footprint, drive market growth, and maintain their position in the global DNA extraction kits market.

The DNA extraction can be done through different samples, which comprise blood, tissue & FFPE, cells, and other samples. In the global DNA extraction kits market, the blood, tissue & FFPE segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, followed by the cells and others, respectively.

The global DNA extraction kits market is segmented into PCR, cloning, sequencing, and others. The retroviral segment accounted for a major share of 51.9% and others with 48% in 2021

It is estimated that 80% of rare diseases are genetic. Therefore, genome sequencing-based diagnosis offers a promising alternative for rare-disease management. The number of rare diseases is around 7,000, and most of them are usually chronically debilitating or even life-threatening. Genomics is driving a fundamental shift in rare disease diagnosis, from symptom analysis to molecular etiology assessment, and hence will drive the demand for DNA extraction kits.

The global DNA extractions kits market is segmented into healthcare facilities, research institutes, pharma & biotech companies, and others. The healthcare facilities segment dominated the global DNA extraction kits market with a share of 47.36% in 2021, followed by research institutes with 30.21%, pharma & biotech companies with 13.77%, and others with 8.65%.



DNA Extraction Kits Market Segmentation

Product Type

Cell-free DNA

Genomic DNA

others



Application

PCR

Sequencing

Cloning

Others

Sample Type

Blood

Tissue & FFPE

Cells

others

End-User

Healthcare Facilities

Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

others

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

What are the Strategies Adopted by Vendors in the DNA Extraction Kits Market?

Global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolios to remain competitive in the market. They invest extensively in R&D activities. New product approvals and launches coupled with R&D activities assist vendors in expanding their presence, enhancing market growth, and sustaining their market positions in the global market. Vendors focus on launching innovative products to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. Players, especially giant players, are focused on pursuing organic growth strategies, such as product innovations and merging with emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance their product portfolios, and improve expertise in the market.

Key Vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Promega

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

1st BASE

3B BlackBio Biotech India

BioChain Institute

Bioneer

BLIRT

Canvax

Cell Projects

Covaris

Cytiva

Fivephoton Biochemicals

Galenvs Sciences

Geneaid Biotech

IBI Scientific

INVITEK Molecular

LabTurbo

Lexogen

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Lucigen

MagGenome

Merck

MP BIOMEDICALS

New England Biolabs

Omega Bio-tek

PCR Biosystems

PerkinElmer

Primerdesign

Takara Bio

Vivantis Technologies

Xi'an Tianlong Science and Technology

Zymo Research

