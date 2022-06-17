By 2027, The Market for Ophthalmoscopes is Expected to Reach $73.9 Million. Arizton Reports that the Diabetic Retinopathy Market is the Fastest Growing Segment

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, ophthalmoscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during 2022-2027. Ophthalmoscopes are handheld eye examination equipment used for inspecting the retina and other parts of the eye. Ophthalmoscopes enable direct observation of the retina, a technique known as fundoscopy. Technological advances and the widespread applications of ophthalmoscopes will open new avenues of growth.



Ophthalmoscopes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $73.90 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $53.02 MILLION CAGR (2022-2027) 5.69% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America MARKET SEGMENTS Type, Indication, and End-User GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia

Key Highlights

The global ophthalmoscope market is segmented into direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes. The direct ophthalmoscope segment accounted for around 60% highest market share in 2021 and dominate the indirect ophthalmoscope segment.

The glaucoma segment dominated the market with around 32% share in 2021. The diabetic retinopathy segment accounted for a 23% market share in 2021. Diabetic retinopathy is one of the fast-growing indication segments with a 6.26% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced ophthalmoscopes in the market.

In 2021, the eye clinics and hospitals segment dominated the eye testing equipment market with over 55 percent market share, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecasted period.

North America is the leading and potential market for ophthalmoscopes due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services, and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest-growing 6.59% CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for ophthalmoscopes due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.

Ophthalmoscope Market Segmentation

Type

Direct

Indirect

Indication

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Detachment

Other



End-User

Eye Clinics & Hospitals

Ophthalmologist & Optometrist

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia





Strategies Adopted by the Vendors in the Ophthalmoscope Market

Emerging players in the ophthalmoscope market driving the market to grow steadily. An increase in eye disorders and a large, targeted population lead to high competition among key vendors. Innovative products and technologies by emerging companies pose a threat to the growth of global players, indicating that the market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future players. Vendors are focused on developing new and advanced ophthalmoscopes for diagnostic practices. For instance, in 2019, Nidek launched Mirante Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope. The device is a multi-modal fundus imaging platform that combines high-definition scanning laser ophthalmoscope and optical coherence tomography with ultra-wide field imaging.

Key Players

Heine USA Ltd

Dino Lite Europe

Iridex Corporation

Halma

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Oscar Boscarol S.r.l

Rudolf Riester GmbH

US Ophthalmic

Other Prominent Vendors

Albert Waeschle

American Diagnostic Corporation

Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric Co Ltd

Carl Zeiss

Ellex

Essilor International (Essilor Instruments USA)

Heidelberg Engineering

Invotech Excel

Medline Industries LP

Neitz Instruments Co Ltd

Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc

Spengler

Topcon Co. Ltd

Lumenis

Zumax Medical

66 Vision Tech

Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd



Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Indication

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances & New Applications of Ophthalmoscopes

8.2 Government’s Eye Care Initiatives

8.3 Higher Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Awareness of Eye Care Services in Developed Countries

9.2 Rise in Eye Disorder Prevalence & Surgical Procedures

9.3 Advent of Advanced Ophthalmoscopes

9.4 Increase in Patient Population with Eye Disorders

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack of Eye Care Services in Emerging Markets

10.2 Insufficient Ophthalmologists in Developing Countries

10.3 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Insights by Geography

11.2.2 Insights by Type

11.2.3 Insights by Indication

11.2.4 Insights by End-User

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Direct Ophthalmoscope

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market by Geography

12.4 Indirect Ophthalmoscope

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Geography

13 Indication

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Glaucoma

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Diabetic Retinopathy

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Age-Related Macular Degeneration

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Retinal Detachment

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

13.7 Others

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Geography

14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Eye Clinics & Hospitals

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Ophthalmologists and Optometrists

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

