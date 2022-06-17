By 2027, The Market for Ophthalmoscopes is Expected to Reach $73.9 Million. Arizton Reports that the Diabetic Retinopathy Market is the Fastest Growing Segment

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, ophthalmoscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during 2022-2027. Ophthalmoscopes are handheld eye examination equipment used for inspecting the retina and other parts of the eye. Ophthalmoscopes enable direct observation of the retina, a technique known as fundoscopy. Technological advances and the widespread applications of ophthalmoscopes will open new avenues of growth.
Ophthalmoscopes Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$73.90 Million
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$53.02 MILLION
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|5.69%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|LARGEST MARKET
|North America
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Type, Indication, and End-User
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia
Key Highlights
- The global ophthalmoscope market is segmented into direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes. The direct ophthalmoscope segment accounted for around 60% highest market share in 2021 and dominate the indirect ophthalmoscope segment.
- The glaucoma segment dominated the market with around 32% share in 2021. The diabetic retinopathy segment accounted for a 23% market share in 2021. Diabetic retinopathy is one of the fast-growing indication segments with a 6.26% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced ophthalmoscopes in the market.
- In 2021, the eye clinics and hospitals segment dominated the eye testing equipment market with over 55 percent market share, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecasted period.
- North America is the leading and potential market for ophthalmoscopes due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services, and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest-growing 6.59% CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for ophthalmoscopes due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.
Ophthalmoscope Market Segmentation
Type
- Direct
- Indirect
Indication
- Glaucoma
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- Retinal Detachment
- Other
End-User
- Eye Clinics & Hospitals
- Ophthalmologist & Optometrist
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Strategies Adopted by the Vendors in the Ophthalmoscope Market
Emerging players in the ophthalmoscope market driving the market to grow steadily. An increase in eye disorders and a large, targeted population lead to high competition among key vendors. Innovative products and technologies by emerging companies pose a threat to the growth of global players, indicating that the market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future players. Vendors are focused on developing new and advanced ophthalmoscopes for diagnostic practices. For instance, in 2019, Nidek launched Mirante Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope. The device is a multi-modal fundus imaging platform that combines high-definition scanning laser ophthalmoscope and optical coherence tomography with ultra-wide field imaging.
Key Players
- Heine USA Ltd
- Dino Lite Europe
- Iridex Corporation
- Halma
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
- Oscar Boscarol S.r.l
- Rudolf Riester GmbH
- US Ophthalmic
Other Prominent Vendors
- Albert Waeschle
- American Diagnostic Corporation
- Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric Co Ltd
- Carl Zeiss
- Ellex
- Essilor International (Essilor Instruments USA)
- Heidelberg Engineering
- Invotech Excel
- Medline Industries LP
- Neitz Instruments Co Ltd
- Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc
- Spengler
- Topcon Co. Ltd
- Lumenis
- Zumax Medical
- 66 Vision Tech
- Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd
