Western Potash Kicks off Milestone Project Re-start with Key Contractors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its Regina-based subsidiary Western Potash Corp. (“Western”) completed a Collaborative Project Planning Session with its key contractors and staff to officially kick off the restart of the Milestone Project (“Project”) in order to complete the process facilities and solution mining development. Key Project representatives participated in a workshop style planning session in Regina to review and gain alignment on key aspects of the project timeline and readiness for start-up, leading into the full ramp up of operations which is expected to happen in mid 2023.



The kick off planning session was attended by Western executives and staff and more than 30 people from several different key organizations, each with an instrumental role in the Project, including Bird Construction and March Consulting. Also participating were representatives of Vantage Chance Limited and Appian Capital Advisory LLP, each of which recently closed a financing deal with Western. Areas of key focus included cavern development, execution of the construction program and operational readiness, including commissioning, start up and permit readiness.

Mr. Bill Xue, the Company’s Chairman and CEO said, “I am pleased to see the Project construction restarted after being suspended for two years. I am very happy that all key Project participants attended and actively interacted during the kick off discussion. This session has helped all relevant parties together reach a better and clearer understanding of Project goals and priorities. It also allowed the internal team and key contractors to identify gaps, resulting in the development of an integrated action plan that will significantly mitigate any potential risks potentially affecting Project schedules and cost. I am confident that our team and contractors are capable of making this Project a success.”

Western Resources Corp. and its subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing one of Canada’s newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mines. It is expected to be the first potash mine internationally to leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby minimizing the water consumption and improving energy efficiency. Successful completion of the Project will form the basis for further expansion.

