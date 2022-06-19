Camfil Air Filters Decrease Labor by 80% and Energy Costs by 34% at Music City Center in Nashville

Nashville, TN , June 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Camfil case study at Music City Center, a well-known event center located in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, exemplifies the difference that highly efficient air filtration can make in energy consumption, labor hours, and landfill waste over less effective solutions.



Case Study Report Covers:

CAMFIL HI-FLO ES MERV 13A POCKET AIR FILTERS DELIVER CLEANER INDOOR AIR WHILE LOWERING FILTER-RELATED COSTS 34% AND LABOR HOURS 80%.



FAMOUS MUSIC CITY CENTER NASHVILLE, TN VENUE PROVIDES HEALTHIER INDOOR AIR AND REDUCES COSTS SIGNIFICANTLY

Read Camfil’s full Music City Center air filtration case study here.





The case study covers:

The Situation

Better Air Filtration for Public Buildings

Camfil’s Air Filtration Solution for Nashville Event Center Lasted Three Full Years

Better Air Filtration for Public Buildings

(Watch the interview on Camfil’s YouTube channel.)

About Music City Center

Music City Center is located in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The 2.5 million square foot facility has hosted countless high-profile events and is a popular venue for industry exhibitions, art shows and concerts. Read case study

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

https://cleanair.camfil.us/camfil-usa-airfilters-nashville-tn/

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake - Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

Contact for PR and Digital Media KISSPR.com Press Release Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com



