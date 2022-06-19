English French

Press Release

Nathalie Sénéchault to be appointed Chief Financial Officer of Atos

Paris, June 19, 2022 – Atos today announces that Stéphane Lhopiteau will leave the Group later during the course of the second semester 2022 and will be succeeded by Nathalie Sénéchault as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

The contemplated separation of the Group announced at a Capital Markets Day on June 14th, is meant to lead to a complete reorganization of the Atos Group and in this particular case, its finance department. Thus, the appointment of two CFOs has already been announced for each of the contemplated two companies to be formed out of Atos: Anil Agrawal for Evidian (BDS+Digital) and Darren Pilcher for New Atos (Tech Foundations).

In this context, Mr. Lhopiteau will leave the Group during the second half of the year, when the separation is well on track.

Nathalie Sénéchault is a recognized finance executive looking back on over twenty years of experience. She started her career as a lawyer in major international law firms before joining Alstom where she held various key executive positions in the tax and finance department. She joined Atos almost seven years ago, where she has been serving most recently as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

This interim period will enable to secure a thorough and well-ordered transition between Mr. Lhopiteau and Mrs. Sénéchault.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Atos, comments: “Following Stéphane’s departure later in the year, I will be thrilled to welcome Nathalie Sénéchault as future Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of the Group. She is a highly experienced executive with extensive experience in corporate finance. As Atos embarks on a transformation journey and intends to open the next chapter in its history, I know that we can capitalize on her in-depth knowledge of the company and the business to make this turnaround plan a success.”

