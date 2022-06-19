Expert Tips for Laying Pavers

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When homeowners opt to lay pavers themselves rather than hiring a professional, it can not only save them a lot of money, but may also ensure they achieve the exact vision they have for their outdoor space. Granted, laying pavers can seem like a daunting task - but with the right materials, bluestone tiles expert Edwards Slate and Stone assures DIY-ers that it's a straightforward process.

First and foremost, all weeds and other debris need to be cleared from the intended paving area. Once weeds have been plucked and debris has been swept away, the area will need to be roughly leveled with a rake; Edwards Slate and Stone suggests measuring approximately 60 centimeters from a wall and marking the path with spray paint. Once that's done, the heavier duty work begins.

The next step, according to Edwards Slate and Stone, is to mix sand and cement - preferably in a wheelbarrow - in a 4:1 ratio. Add water as needed to create a mixture that is relatively stiff, but still malleable. Using a trowel, lay a simple bed of mortar for three pavers. Once the mortar bed is laid, push in strips of Bricktor and lay the three pavers in a row. The tile expert recommends tapping the pavers down with a rubber mallet to check that they are level. Repeat this process until all pavers have been laid.

Once the pavers have been laid with a 120-millimeter gap between them, layer up the mortar around the edge of the pavers at a 45-degree angle and wipe the pavers clean with a damp sponge. Soil and compost can then be filled back in and plants re-planted. The process is very simple and extremely rewarding - all it requires is proper materials, adequate time and a bit of effort.

