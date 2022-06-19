Trichlorosilane Market to Surpass USD 11,068 Mn by 2030 Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Trichlorosilane Market accounted for USD 4,631 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,068 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



Trichlorosilane is a crucial chemical compound that is produced by reacting powdered-based silicon with hydrogen chloride. Processed trichlorosilane is the principal source of ultrapure grade silicon in the electronic industry since it decomposes to produce silicon at high temperatures. It decomposes quickly in water, forming silicone polymers and releasing hydrochloric acid. Because of its reactivity and widespread availability, it is extensively used in the synthesis of silicon-containing chemical compounds. The Siemens process, the most widely used method for manufacturing solar grade silicon, involves a mixture of chlorosilanes, the majority of which is trichlorosilane. The rising utilization of Siemen's method for producing solar grade silicon is expected to raise demand for trichlorosilane from photovoltaic collectors, driving the worldwide trichlorosilane market growth throughout the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

Market Trichlorosilane Market Market Size 2021 USD 4,631 Mn Market Forecast 2030 USD 11,068 Mn CAGR 10.5% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Production Process, By Application, And By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled American Elements, SIAD Spa, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., Wynca Group, Gelesa Inc., Linde AG, OCI Company Ltd., SIAD S.p.A., Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, and Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Trichlorosilane Market Growth Aspects

During the forecast timeframe, continued demand for silane coupling agents for surface modification and modification in various applications such as grinders, electrical wire coatings, and tires, among others, should drive up demand for trichlorosilane used in the production of silane coupling agents. The ability of the silane coupling agent to improve water resistance, adhesion, and alkaline resistance to the substrate is expected to increase its demand in a number of industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging. The exceptional characteristics of silicone resin, such as its good corrosion resistance, high heat resistance, and dielectric properties, among others, are expected to raise its demand from various end-use sectors such as transportation, construction, paints & varnishes, and semiconductors, among others. The rising application range of silicone polymer is predicted to increase trichlorosilane market revenue throughout the forecast timeframe.

However, due to its flammable, volatile, and corrosive characteristics, the increased risk of accidents during trichlorosilane synthesis is expected to hinder market growth over the projection period. Furthermore, the high manufacturing costs and final product prices resulting from the volatile nature of the items may hinder global trichlorosilane market expansion.

The increasing use of Polycrystalline Silicon applications is projected to drive the market

Global demand for polycrystalline silicon materials is predicted to rise as the number of solar photovoltaic cell systems grows. Polysilicon has gained traction as its range of applications in semiconductors, solar panels, and electronics has expanded significantly. Demand for solar-grade polycrystalline silicon materials is likely to rise in the coming years as alternative energy sources gain popularity. Polysilicon material used in electronics devices is expected to rise due to the rising demand for semiconductors and the electronics sector. In recent years, sustainability has emerged as a prominent trend, and it has rapidly surged, radically altering the trajectory of numerous industrial verticals. Solar installations are fast increasing around the world and are predicted to skyrocket in the next years as a result of rapid urbanization and the growing adoption of alternative energy sources across diverse regions.

Trichlorosilane Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global trichlorosilane market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold considerable market shares in the coming years due to significant expansion in the electronics industry. The electronics industries, as well as rising consumer electronics demands, are rapidly expanding in China and India. China was also the biggest consumer and producer of trichlorosilane. The scenario is projected to be comparable during the predicted period due to the region's increasing semiconductor industry. The growing populations of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as developing countries with emerging markets, are expected to boost the trichlorosilane market. This is also projected to increase global sales of the product. Besides that, growing government expenditures on solar power generation are expected to boost trichlorosilane demand in Europe and North America, as it is required in the manufacturing of semiconductors for solar PVC.

Trichlorosilane Market Segmentation

The global trichlorosilane market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on production process, and application. Based on the production process, the market is divided into hydrochlorination, and direct chlorination. Based on the application, the market is categorized into silane coupling agent, polycrystalline silicon, and others.

Major Players

Market players are focusing their efforts on acquiring other market participants in order to enhance their technological experience, know-how, and production processes, as well as to grow their market share in the global market. Some key players covered global in the trichlorosilane industry are Evonik Industries, American Elements, SIAD Spa, Gelesa Inc., Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., Wynca Group, Linde AG, OCI Company Ltd., SIAD S.p.A., and Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.



