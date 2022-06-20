Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Outset Medical and TrueBlue and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) and TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Outset provided guidance for the second quarter of 2022 as part of a June 13, 2022 press release. The Company announced that it had “implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) review and clearance of a 510(k) the Company submitted for changes made since the device’s original March 2020 clearance.”

Based on this news, shares of Outset fell by more than 34% on June 14, 2022.

For more information on the Outset Medical investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OM

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI)

TrueBlue issued a press release during trading hours on June 15, 2022 “announc[ing]… that Patrick Beharelle has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member o the Board of Directors of TrueBlue, effective June 14, 2022.” The Company stated that “Mr. Beharelle’s resignation follows an investigation, led by outside counsel, into allegations regarding his conduct. Based on the investigation’s findings, the Board of Directors determined that he engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue’s policies and Code of Conduct. Mr. Beharelle’s conduct in question was not related to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.”

On this news, TrueBlue’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 5%, to close at $18.55 per share on June 15, 2022.

For more information on the TrueBlue investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TBI

