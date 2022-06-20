Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Inotiv, TG Therapeutics, Singularity Future, and Allianz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), Singularity Future Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLY), and Allianz SE (OTCMKTS: ALIZY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV)

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n May 18, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ'), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on" a Cumberland, Virginia facility of Inotiv's subsidiary Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo"). Inotiv further disclosed that "[o]n May 19, 2022, a complaint was filed against Envigo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The complaint is a civil action by DOJ alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the Cumberland, Virginia facility. The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and costs."

On this news, Inotiv's stock price fell $5.19 per share, or 28.31%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX)

On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." TG Therapeutics advised that "[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed", stating that "[t]he FDA's concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 34.93%, to close at $15.20 per share on November 30, 2021.

Singularity Future Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLY)

On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled “Singularity Future Technology: This Nasdaq-Listed Company’s CEO Is a fugitive, on the Run for Allegedly Operating a Massive Ponzi Scheme.’ The Hindenburg report alleged, among other things, that ‘singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims” and “fled to the U.S. while at least 28 other individuals involved in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 months to 15 years.” The Hindenburg report further alleged that “Singularity’s massive [cryptocurrency] mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal” and that “[w]e see little evidence that Singularity’s ‘proprietary’ crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity’s miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner.”

On this news, Singularity’s stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 28.89%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022.

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS: ALIZY)

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that “the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’) has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds,” and that “there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.”

On this news, Allianz’s stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per share on August 2, 2021.

Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. The Company agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.

On this news, Allianz’s stock price fell $4.54 per share, or 2.1%, to close at $208.00 on May 18, 2022.

