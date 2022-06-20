Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, Kingfisher Mining, High Peak Royalties and Carnavale Resources

Sydney, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) is divesting the non-core Gunga West Gold Project near Coolgardie in the Western Australian Goldfields after reaching agreement with FMR Investments Pty Ltd. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is trading higher on encountering up to 21% total rare earth oxides (TREO) during rock chip sampling at its Mick Well Project in WA’s Gascoyne region. Click here

High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) is on target for a record financial year of royalty receipts on both the revenue and cash front, having received more than A$800,000 in cash royalty receipts for the financial year to date to May 31, 2022, with June royalties still to be received and accounted for. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has finished an aircore program at the Kookynie Gold Project with the aim of expanding the high-grade McTavish East discovery between McTavish East and Champion South. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has fielded encouraging results from auger drilling at the Bald Hill East tenement in the southern goldfields of WA, confirming the presence of three large-scale lithium anomalies. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has appointed Stu Crow as executive chairman to oversee an operations realignment over the next six months. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) renewable energy and energy storage subsidiary VSUN Energy has progressed towards the delivery of a vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) standalone power system (SPS) for trials to IGO Ltd’s Nova Nickel Operation in Western Australia. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has observed several more grains of visible gold from drilling at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has tapped CPC Engineering to complete front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for a processing plant at the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has successfully fabricated nanodevices that will allow probing of quantum behaviour in its qubit material with this development of fundamental importance to the company’s 12CQ chip technology operation. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has appointed experienced capital markets professional Peter Mangano as non-executive chairperson following the retirement of Peter Lester. Click here

Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) has appointed accomplished US physician, senior health care executive and thought leader, Dr Jacob Agris, MD, PhD, as its new chief medical officer to oversee all medical affairs strategy, clinical development, FDA and global regulatory interactions. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has made strong progress toward finalising a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its TGME underground gold project in South Africa. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has appointed a new non-executive director to boost the company’s commercial, accounting and financial expertise. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has struck a deal to purchase three contiguous parcels of land suitable for developing an export facility for the Hawsons Iron Project at Myponie Point on South Australia’s eastern Spencer Gulf. Click here

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:RMI) has strengthened its board with the appointment of Noel O’Brien as a non-executive technical director, effective today. Click here

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) welcomes the news that spin-off Regener8 Resources NL has closed its IPO, having raised $4.5 million. Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) continues to make progress with property technology (PropTech) commercial activities in the lucrative North American market through wholly-owned subsidiary, Openn North America, Inc. Click here

