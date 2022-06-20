BioPorto Appoints World Leading Expert and Pioneer on the Clinical Utility of the NGAL Biomarker, Dr. Prasad Devarajan, MD FAAP FASN, as New Senior Medical Director

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (BioPorto) today announced the appointment of Dr. Prasad Devarajan, MD FAAP FASN, as Senior Medical Director effective July 1, 2022.



Dr. Devarajan is considered a world leading Pediatric Nephrologist and physician-scientist and a pioneer in understanding the relationship between Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). Dr. Devarajan is Professor of Pediatrics & Developmental Biology, Director of Nephrology and Hypertension, and CEO of the Dialysis Unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Ohio, USA). He is the author of much of the most frequently cited peer-reviewed literature on the topics of kidney disease, nephrology, and renal disease. Dr. Devarajan will share his time between his directorships at Cincinnati Children’s and his executive role at BioPorto.

“I am extremely excited and proud to have a world-renowned nephrologist and NGAL expert join BioPorto as Senior Medical Director,” said Tony Pare, BioPorto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Devarajan’s unparalleled reputation, knowledge, and expertise will be a tremendous gain for BioPorto as we expand the global market’s understanding of the benefits of The NGAL Test and prepare its submission for FDA review and approval.”

“I have been working with BioPorto for many years and am truly impressed with The NGAL Test and its unique potential to save lives. I believe that access to The NGAL Test as a kidney injury assessment tool will be a major milestone for kidney disease patients and physicians,” said Dr. Devarajan. “I am confident The NGAL Test will redefine the diagnosis of AKI going forward. From a physician’s and scientist’s point-of-view, it will be a privilege to help expand applications and indications for NGAL assays while also evaluating new areas of growth for BioPorto in the field of kidney health. I also look forward to further educating the medical and scientific community on The NGAL Test and ultimately assisting in developing and bringing tests to the market that improve patient outcomes.”

In addition to his appointments at Cincinnati Children’s, Dr. Devarajan serves on the editorial and review boards of more than 20 journals and on multiple US National Institutes of Health (NIH) study sections. He has authored more than 320 peer-reviewed journal articles, and his work has been continuously funded by NIH and several other foundations for over thirty years.

