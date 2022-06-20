Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 42/2022

 

Copenhagen, 20 June 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 June to 17 June 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,270,705 184,510,811
13 June 202214,693140.792,068,610
14 June 202223,000142.063,267,302
15 June 202216,040143.232,297,379
16 June 202220,000140.922,818,352
17 June 20229,616140.041,346,628
Total, 13 June-17 June 202283,349141.5511,798,271
Bought from CAF, 17 June 2022*37,197141.555,265,333
Bought from CWO, 17 June 2022*17,220141.552,437,536
Accumulated under the programme1,408,471 204,011,951

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 June–17 June 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,854,533 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Attachments

Company Announcement no 42 2022 17 JUN 2022 PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (003) PDMR notification CAF 20 JUN 2022 PDMR notification CWO 20 JUN 2022