Dataiku 11 Unveils Enhanced Toolset to Scale AI

EVERYDAY AI CONFERENCE - LONDON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku today announced Dataiku 11, a pivotal update of the company’s data science and AI platform that helps organizations to deliver on the promise of Everyday AI. This packed release provides new capabilities for expert teams to deliver more value at scale, enables tech-savvy workers to take on more expansive challenges, helps non-technical workers more easily engage with AI, and provides strengthened AI Governance to ensure projects are robust, transparent, and ready for success at scale.

Dataiku 11 builds on Dataiku’s recent market momentum, in which the company crossed $150 million in annual recurring revenue and hired tech finance veteran Adam Towns as CFO. The company now serves more than 500 enterprises globally, helping leaders from Boeing to Unilever to speed workflows, prevent customer churn, and improve financial performance.

Empowering the Expert Technical Community

In Dataiku 11, tech experts can now access expanded tools to do more and deliver more value from AI projects. Release highlights include:

Built-in tooling for advanced users that reduces technical overhead and increases day-to-day efficiency when crafting custom code, performing model experiments, or sourcing high-quality datasets.

An end-to-end, visual path for computer vision tasks so that advanced and novice data scientists alike can tackle complex object detection and image classification use cases, from data preparation through to developing and deploying deep learning models.

A collaborative, managed framework for image annotation removes the need for teams to use outside tools or services for data labeling, ensuring tight alignment between subject matter experts, labelers, and modelers.

“Expert data scientists, data engineers, and ML engineers are some of the most valuable and sought-after jobs today,” said Clément Stenac, CTO and a co-founder of Dataiku. “Yet all too often, talented data scientists spend most of their time on low-value logistics like setting up and maintaining environments, preparing data, and putting projects into production. With extensive automation built into Dataiku 11, we’re helping companies eliminate the frustrating busywork so companies can make more of their AI investment quickly and ultimately create a culture of AI to transform industries.”

Collaborating With Your Skilled Workforce

Dataiku 11 also empowers non-coders— including subject matter experts, citizen data scientists, and knowledge workers — with easy-to-use, no-code tools that help any employee harness the power of AI to move the business forward. New tools include:

Visual time series forecasting enables professionals to create robust business forecasting models without coding.

A centralized feature store and new sharing workflows make it easier for teams to safely reuse work, speeding projects responsibly.

Powerful what-if accelerators help teams evaluate the best path to optimize business outcomes. For example, what changes could a manufacturer make to factory conditions in order to achieve the maximum production yield? Or for a bank, what adjustments to a consumer’s financial profile would lead to the lowest predicted probability of their defaulting on a loan?

Expanding Confidence and Control

Dataiku 11 continues the pursuit of Responsible AI practices and AI Governance with new capabilities to help organizations manage trust and risk for their organization. Core to this expanded offering is a central registry for visibility into all types of data and analytics projects together with final sign-off prior to production. Automatic flow documentation and proactive model stress testing further strengthen AI models, instilling executive confidence in projects and building trust with data consumers and stakeholders.

“Dataiku 11 takes a valuable step forward to help our organization thrive with AI and self-service analytics. They’re making AI easier to use for technical and non-technical staff alike while delivering powerful results that have a substantive effect on our bottom line. Best of all, we don’t need to hire an army of technical experts to reap the benefits of AI; instead, we’re empowering the skilled workforce we already have,” stated Ignacio Toledo, Data Science Initiative Lead at ALMA Observatory, Dataiku Neuron and Frontrunner Award Winner.

Dataiku unveiled Dataiku 11 today at its premier data and AI conference in London, held today in Tobacco Dock and attended by more than 700 global data leaders and practitioners. The product will be GA in July.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

