ZeroFox Gears Up for InfoSecurity Europe, Delivering 300% Year-Over-Year Increase in Takedowns of Malicious Domains and Fraudulent Web Activity for European Customers

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announces plans to exhibit at InfoSecurity Europe from June 21-23 in London. Visit Booth D85 where ZeroFox will showcase enhanced threat intelligence features including intelligence search tools for security analysts, robust intelligence feeds and advances in AI algorithms for facial comparison.



In the past 12 months, ZeroFox has observed a notable increase in alert activity for European customers. Domain-based threats, in particular, are on the rise, with ZeroFox observing a substantial increase in domain security alerts targeting European customers between Q1 2022 and Q1 2021. ZeroFox actively protects European organizations across the financial services, retail, media and entertainment industries and beyond from threats including spoofed domains, impersonations, fraud and brand abuse. The ZeroFox AI-led platform provides global intelligence collection across the surface, deep and dark web, not only alerting customers to potential threats, but going a step further to take down those threats and disrupt adversaries on the customers behalf.

In Q1 2022, ZeroFox delivered a 320% year-over-year increase in malicious domain and fraudulent web activity takedowns for European customers. The largest increases in accepted takedowns included domain-based threats and malicious activity on the surface web. These takedown numbers are aligned with the increase in threat activity observed by ZeroFox targeting European organizations outside the corporate perimeter.

At InfoSecurity Europe this week, ZeroFox will showcase several product enhancements, including many that have enabled this increase in accepted takedowns for current customers and expanded the company’s existing threat intelligence offerings. Enhancements available to be seen at Booth D85 include:

Adversary Disruption: See the enhanced Disruption dashboard in the ZeroFox Platform and learn more about the over 300% YoY increase in accepted takedowns delivered for existing European customers in Q1.

See the enhanced Disruption dashboard in the ZeroFox Platform and learn more about the over 300% YoY increase in accepted takedowns delivered for existing European customers in Q1. Intelligence Search: Leverage the vast threat indicator data lake of millions of data points and search through datasets spanning botnets, exploits, vulnerabilities, domains, ransomware and other dark web sources.

Leverage the vast threat indicator data lake of millions of data points and search through datasets spanning botnets, exploits, vulnerabilities, domains, ransomware and other dark web sources. Request for Intelligence Submission Tool : Quickly and securely submit new RFIs directly in the ZeroFox Platform and gain access to on-demand intelligence analysts for investigations, assessments and other intelligence.

: Quickly and securely submit new RFIs directly in the ZeroFox Platform and gain access to on-demand intelligence analysts for investigations, assessments and other intelligence. Intelligence Feeds: Seamlessly integrate ZeroFox threat data and prioritize remediation efforts for fraud, identity, network and dark web underground intelligence.

Seamlessly integrate ZeroFox threat data and prioritize remediation efforts for fraud, identity, network and dark web underground intelligence. Physical Security Intelligence Boundary Mapping: Protect executives and locations with enhanced situational awareness of physical security incidents within a specific geographic location.



ZeroFox is excited to be back in person at InfoSecurity Europe to demonstrate these and more product innovations. If you are attending the event, please come by Booth D85 to learn more. For media inquiries related to ZeroFox and its presence at InfoSecurity Europe, or to schedule meetings during the event, please email zerofox@skyya.com.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Contacts:

ZeroFox

Media Inquiries:

Malory Van Guilder

zerofox@skyya.com