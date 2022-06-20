New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287830/?utm_source=GNW





Monoclonal antibody drugs are created through the use of modern scientific techniques such as genetic engineering and recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology. They are produced by living cells and organisms such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), yeast, mammalian cells, etc. These drugs have gained a lot of interest in the field of oncology. Monoclonal antibodies are considered to be an effective treatment option for cancer compared to conventional treatment such as chemotherapy, which is associated with severe adverse effects. Over the past REDACTED, years, different forms of monoclonal antibodies derived treatments have been used to capitalize on the potential of targeted therapy. After the discovery of the first monoclonal antibody for oncology in 1997, there are number of others that have received approvals for various forms of cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are a form of targeted therapy and are also employed in other ways for cancer treatments such as antibody-drug conjugates, targeting pro-tumorigenic compounds in the microenvironment, bispecific T cell engagers (BiTEs), and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Notably, the highest-selling drug in the oncology market is an immune checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), from Merck & Co., with reported sales of $REDACTED, in 2021.



The demand for monoclonal antibodies for oncology treatment is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide.According to GLOBOCAN, there were REDACTED, new cases of cancer worldwide in REDACTED, and this figure is forecast to reach REDACTED, cases by REDACTED,.



According to WHO, breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer had the highest number of new cases in REDACTED,.The growing prevalence of cancer and the demand for effective and less-toxic treatments is contributing to the growth of the market.



Advanced diagnostic and awareness campaigns facilitate an increasing number of cancer cases being diagnosed at early stages.Advancements in biomarkers play a vital role in the detection of cancers at early stages, which leads to improved survival rates and increased treatment duration leading to the growth of the market.



The oncology market will therefore witness growing demand for monoclonal antibodies due to the increased adoption of biological drugs.



The global market for monoclonal antibodies for oncology is valued at $REDACTED, in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED,% to reach $REDACTED, in 2027.The major players in the market are F.



Hoffman La Roche, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, J&J, Amgen, and AstraZeneca.



In this report, the market is segmented based on type, application, and region.Based on the type, the market is segmented as humanized, human, and chimeric monoclonal antibodies.



Humanized monoclonal antibodies had the highest share in the monoclonal antibodies oncology market and includes drugs such as Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), and Perjeta (pertuzumab).Human antibodies also have blockbuster drugs such as Opdivo (nivolumab), Yervoy (ipilimumab), Darzalex (Daratumumab), and Xgeva (Denosumab).



Based on application, the market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, and other cancers.Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The North American market had the highest share, followed by Europe. This leadership role is due to increasing prevalence, rising awareness, early diagnosis, the presence of major players, government initiatives, funding, and good healthcare infrastructure.

