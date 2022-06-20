Danish English

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

20 June 2022

Corporate Announcement No. 72/2022

Jyske Realkredit to acquire Danish mortgage and property loans from Svenska Handelsbanken

Jyske Bank A/S (“Jyske Bank”) has today entered into a binding agreement with Svenska Handelsbanken AB (”Handelsbanken”) to acquire Handelsbanken’s business activities in Denmark, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 40 from Jyske Bank.

In connection with the closing of the transaction Jyske Realkredit is expected to acquire the mortgage and property loans of Handelsbanken and Stadshypotek AB, that fulfil the Danish rules applicable to mortgage financing. The transaction is expected to be implemented in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to approvals from the relevant regulatory and anti-trust authorities.

Highlights

Jyske Realkredit is expected to acquire mortgage and property loans from Handelsbanken and Stadshypotek AB worth an expected amount of DKK 25 bn-30 bn.





The majority of the loans are mortgage loans secured against real property granted to personal clients with Handelsbanken Kredit, Handelsbanken’s Danish branch of its mortgage subsidiary Stadshypotek AB.





The transaction is expected to increase Jyske Realkredit’s annual results by approx. DKK 100 m as from 2024.





The transaction will not require an increase in the equity share capital of Jyske Realkredit.





The acquisition of the loans and advances from Handelsbanken and Stadshypotek is expected to be financed through the issue of SDO and RO bonds from Jyske Realkredit’s existing capital centres.





Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit

Contacts:

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +45 40 25 88 74

Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Department, tel. +45 89 89 92 20