Patient Engagement Solutions: Global Markets

By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as historic year information, 2020 as the base year, for 2021 and forecast for 2026.



By giving patients on-demand access to their clinicians and caregivers, communication solutions can assist and promote patient engagement.A patient engagement platform (PEP) is a digital program that patients may use on their smartphone, tablet or computer to communicate with their healthcare providers.



It might be linked to the patient’s electronic health record.Patients are the most essential source of engagement feedback.



Now, patients can submit comments on new processes and how they feel about their treatment and providers. A patient survey, conducted in person, over the phone, or online, is one approach to collect this information.



The market for patient engagement solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care. The software segment of the market has the major market share at REDACTED in 2021, followed by the hardware segment (REDACTED).



The growing demand for automated information technology, need for improving the quality of healthcare, rising healthcare costs, and consumer expectations are driving the growth of the patient engagement solutions market.

