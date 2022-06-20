New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04316844/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for CMC-and CAMC-based products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts through 2027.The CMC and CAMC market is analyzed based on matrix material, application and region.



Technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are also discussed.



The market analysis conducted for this report is divided into four sections.

- First section: This provides an introduction to the topic and a historical review of CMC and CAMC technology, including an outline of recent events. Current and emerging applications for ceramic and carbon matrix composites are also identified and grouped into segments (i.e., aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, transportation, others).

- Second section: This provides a technological review of ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It offers a revised and detailed description of various types of ceramic composites, new and emerging materials for CMC and CAMC primary and secondary phases and typical fabrication methods and innovative processes for ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2013, including examples of recently issued or applied for patents, and highlights the most active research organizations operating in this field.

- Third section: This entails the analysis of current CMC and CAMC revenue, followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. It concludes by providing projected revenues for ceramic and carbon matrix composites within each segment, along with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period from 2022 through 2027.

- Fourth section: This covers the global industry structure. The report offers a list of the leading suppliers of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, along with descriptions of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



Report Includes:

- 95 data tables and 48 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the global markets for ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) and carbon matrix composites (CAMCs)

- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue/sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the new technological developments in the fabrication of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, while outlining technical issues

- Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for CMCs and CAMCs, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by matrix type, application, reinforcement type, and region

- Review of existing fields of application for CMCs and CAMCs and investigate emerging applications

- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2022 to 2027)

- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Assessment of patent grants for innovations in CMC and CAMC materials, fabrication methods, and applications across each major category

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Hitachi Chemical, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Kyocera Group, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Electric (SEI), and Ube Industries Ltd.



Summary:

This report studies the CMC and CAMC market in terms of value (in U.S. dollars). It includes an in-depth analysis of four regions of the CMC and CAMC market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World. The report also studies the market by applications, matrix and reinforcement. The application segment includes aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, and transportation. The matrix segment includes carbon, silicon carbide, alumina, calcium phosphate and others. The reinforcement segment includes continuous fiber, short fibers and other fibers.



In 2021, the CMC and CAMC market reached a value of $REDACTED.The market is expected to grow to $REDACTED by 2027.



Demand for these materials is increasing in all the industry sectors analyzed in this study, although aerospace and defense currently account for the largest share of the total 2021 market at REDACTED%. Within this sector, CMCs and CAMCs are primarily used for friction products, engine components, thermal shields and armor products.



Despite the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries, countries have increased defense budgets and military spending. Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact, which are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating huge demand in this industry.



Demand for ceramic and carbon matrix composites is projected to continue growing at a fairly rapid pace during the forecast period due to various factors, including -

- Sustained demand for CMCs and CAMCs in existing applications due to their unique properties.

- The migration of certain applications (e.g., jet turbine engines) from pilot production to mass production.

- Introduction of new composite materials with enhanced properties.

- Introduction of more efficient and cost-effective production technologies that will facilitate economies of scale.

- Growing penetration of nanocomposite materials with advanced performance characteristics.

- High levels of related research and development (R&D) activity.

