English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 13 June to Friday 17 June:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 76,448 1,526,795,934 13 June 2022 450 17,993.6900 8,097,161 14 June 2022 450 18,077.9600 8,135,082 15 June 2022 420 18,190.6700 7,640,081 16 June 2022 500 17,033.2200 8,516,610 17 June 2022 500 16,643.9200 8,321,960 Total 13-17 June 2022 2,320 40,710,894 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,459 17,547.7991 43,150,038 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,524 436,119,967 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 81,227 1,610,656,865 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 392,176 8,267,067,153 13 June 2022 1,802 18,175.8400 32,752,864 14 June 2022 1,802 18,264.0300 32,911,782 15 June 2022 1,682 18,396.5800 30,943,048 16 June 2022 2,002 17,269.3500 34,573,239 17 June 2022 2,002 16,802.4200 33,638,445 Total 13-17 June 2022 9,290 164,819,377 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,461 17,741.5906 132,370,008 Bought from the Foundation* 2,367 17,741.5906 41,994,345 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 90,602 1,780,883,197 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 411,294 8,606,250,883

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 49,395 A shares and 291,168 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.82% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments