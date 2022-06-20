Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 13 June to Friday 17 June:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|76,448
|1,526,795,934
|13 June 2022
|450
|17,993.6900
|8,097,161
|14 June 2022
|450
|18,077.9600
|8,135,082
|15 June 2022
|420
|18,190.6700
|7,640,081
|16 June 2022
|500
|17,033.2200
|8,516,610
|17 June 2022
|500
|16,643.9200
|8,321,960
|Total 13-17 June 2022
|2,320
|40,710,894
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,459
|17,547.7991
|43,150,038
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|22,524
|436,119,967
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|81,227
|1,610,656,865
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|392,176
|8,267,067,153
|13 June 2022
|1,802
|18,175.8400
|32,752,864
|14 June 2022
|1,802
|18,264.0300
|32,911,782
|15 June 2022
|1,682
|18,396.5800
|30,943,048
|16 June 2022
|2,002
|17,269.3500
|34,573,239
|17 June 2022
|2,002
|16,802.4200
|33,638,445
|Total 13-17 June 2022
|9,290
|164,819,377
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,461
|17,741.5906
|132,370,008
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,367
|17,741.5906
|41,994,345
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|90,602
|1,780,883,197
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|411,294
|8,606,250,883
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 49,395 A shares and 291,168 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.82% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 June 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
