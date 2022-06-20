Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 13 June to Friday 17 June:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)76,448 1,526,795,934
13 June 202245017,993.69008,097,161
14 June 202245018,077.96008,135,082
15 June 202242018,190.67007,640,081
16 June 202250017,033.22008,516,610
17 June 202250016,643.92008,321,960
Total 13-17 June 20222,320 40,710,894
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,45917,547.799143,150,038
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)22,524 436,119,967
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)81,227 1,610,656,865
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)392,176 8,267,067,153
13 June 20221,80218,175.840032,752,864
14 June 20221,80218,264.030032,911,782
15 June 20221,68218,396.580030,943,048
16 June 20222,00217,269.350034,573,239
17 June 20222,00216,802.420033,638,445
Total 13-17 June 20229,290 164,819,377
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,46117,741.5906132,370,008
Bought from the Foundation*2,36717,741.590641,994,345
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)90,602 1,780,883,197
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)411,294 8,606,250,883

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 49,395 A shares and 291,168 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.82% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 June 2022

