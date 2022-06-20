The global elevator modernization market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period to reach a value of USD12,450.91 million by 2027

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elevator Modernization Market, By Elevator Type, By Component, By End User, By Modernization Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287480/?utm_source=GNW





Leading authorities of developing economies are making high-end investments in infrastructure developments, significantly increasing the population in urban cities.The ongoing mega projects across the globe, such as Crossrail Project (London), Beijing Airport (China), and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai), are fuelling the demand for elevator modernization services.



Elevators are employed in buildings to increase the comfort and convenience of residents to travel between different floors.Elevator modernization extends the life of existing elevators and significantly improves passenger safety, accelerating the demand for efficient mobility systems inside the buildings.



Also, the surge in the commercial use of elevators is making the market players launch technologically advanced elevators in the market.



The global elevator modernization market is segmented into elevator type, component, end user, modernization type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on elevator type, the market is divided into traction, machine room-less (MRL) traction, and hydraulic.



The traction segment dominated the market with 78.98% market share in 2021. An increase in the construction of commercial and residential buildings across the globe is accelerating the demand for high-speed traction elevators. Leading market players are launching advanced, machine room-less elevators, which is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the forecast period.



Otis Worldwide Corporation, Schindler Group, Kone Corporation, TK Elevator Gmbh, Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitec Co., Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry Group Co. Ltd etc., are the major market players operating in the global elevator modernization market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading elevator modernization companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the elevator modernization service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the elevator modernization service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global elevator modernization market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global elevator modernization market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as elevator modernization service providers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



In this report, global elevator modernization market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Elevator Modernization Market, By Elevator Type:

o Traction

o Machine Room-Less Traction

o Hydraulic

• Global Elevator Modernization Market, By Component:

o Controller

o Power Unit

o Cabin Enclosure

o Door Equipment

o Signalling Fixture

o Others (Sling, Car Fixtures, Guide Rails, Shaft Door Components etc.)

• Global Elevator Modernization Market, By End User:

o Residential Sector

o Commercial Sector

o Institutional Sector

o Infrastructural Sector

• Global Elevator Modernization Market, By Modernization Type:

o Partial

o Full

• Global Elevator Modernization Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Europe

? Germany

? United Kingdom

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Switzerland

? Rest of Europe

o North America

? United States

? Canada

? Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? UAE

? South Africa

? Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Colombia

? Rest of South America



