Global Nanomedicine Market, By Nanomolecule Type, By Nanoparticle Type, By Application By Disease Indication, By Region and Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global nanomedicine market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD242655.19 million by 2027. The market is driven by the factors such as the growing healthcare expenditure and increased demand for personalized medicines. The massive prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases across the globe is accelerating the application of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications. Also, the high-end investments in research and development activities by public and private players to find novel solutions for drug delivery and increase the effectiveness of drugs are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global nanomedicine market in the forecast period.

Nanomedicines are considered very effective in treating chronic diseases such as cancer, dementia, and diabetes as they fuel the metabolism of medications in the body.They deliver the drugs at the target site in the right proportion.



The market’s availability of nanomedical products such as DNA probes, nanosensors, and nanoparticle-based imaging agents is increasing the demand. However, the high cost associated with the nanomedicine manufacturing process and research and development activities may hinder the global nanomedicine market in the forecast period.

The global nanomedicine market is divided into nano molecule type, nanoparticles type, application, disease indication, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the nanomedicine market is divided into drug delivery, vaccines, diagnostic imaging, regenerative medicine, and others.



Drug delivery applications dominated the market in 2021 and captured 30.23% of the overall market share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The rise in awareness about the benefits of nanomedicine in drug delivery applications and the increased prevalence of diseases drives the demand for nanomedicines for drug delivery applications.

The major market players operating in the global nanomedicine market are Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Moderna, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Genentech, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Vifor Pharma Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading nanomedicine manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the nanomedicine manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the nanomedicine manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global nanomedicine market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global nanomedicine market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as nanomedicine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nanomedicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Nanomedicine Market, By Nanomolecule Type:

o Nanoparticles

o Nanoshells

o Nanodevices

o Nanotubes

• Nanomedicine Market, By Nanoparticles Type:

o Polymer-based

o Lipid-based

o Nanocrystals

o Inorganic

o Others

• Nanomedicine Market, By Application:

o Drug Delivery

o Vaccines

o Diagnostic Imaging

o Regenerative Medicine

o Others

• Nanomedicine Market, By Disease Indication:

o Oncological Diseases

o Infectious Diseases

o Orthopedic Disorders

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Others

• Nanomedicine Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Denmark

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nanomedicine market.



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

