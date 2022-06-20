Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Markets Report 2022: A $425+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022: By Therapy, By Distribution, By Type, By Drug" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $302.39 billion in 2021 to $332.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market is expected to reach $426.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The generic pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of generic pharmaceuticals. A generic medicine is a medication designed to be identical as branded drugs marketed by private companies in dosage form, strength, safety, route of administration, performance characteristics, quality, and intended use.

Generic drugs work in the same way as branded drugs in terms of clinical benefits. Generic drugs are manufactured after the expiration of the exclusive rights or patent of the branded drugs. For example, some of the generic drugs in the generic pharmaceuticals market include metformin, metoprolol, acarbose, acebutolol, aztreonam and many more.



The main types of generic pharmaceuticals are biosimilar; simple generic and super generic. A biosimilar is a biological product that is very similar to a reference biologic and has no clinically significant differences in terms of safety, purity, or potency.

The drugs are delivered through oral, injectables, dermal/topical and inhaler that are used for various therapies such as CNS, cardiovascular, dermatology, genitourinary/hormonal, respiratory, rheumatology, diabetes and oncology. The various distribution channel involved are hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the generic pharmaceuticals market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers of the generic pharmaceuticals market. As more individuals are diagnosed with chronic diseases, they look for more medicines for the treatment. Branded drugs come at a premium price, while generic drugs are available at a lower cost having the same chemical composition of branded drugs.

The low cost and same chemical composition and strength of generic drugs make a patient buy generic drugs instead of branded drugs. If it is a chronic disease, the treatment goes for a longer period of time and hence, the sales of generic drugs also increase. For instance, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), over the next 10 years, the deaths due to chronic disease is projected to increase by 17%. Also, in 2020, almost 3-quarters of all deaths in the world is due to chronic diseases.



The lack of awareness about generic drugs is one of the restraints on the generic pharmaceuticals market. The high marketing and advertisement of branded drugs overshadow the availability of generic drugs which are substitute for expensive branded drugs. Thus, consumers opt branded drugs despite the fact that the generic drugs carry the same chemical formulation as their counter branded drugs.

According to an article published on CVS HEALTH, many doctors and pharmacists preferred to offer branded drugs to their patients over generic drugs. This prevents the patients to go for generic drugs as they develop a preconceived notion of generic drugs not being at par with branded drugs.

For example, according to a research conducted by Sahana K Hebbar, on International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology, out of 100 patients and 50 non-medical staff, 95% of the patients and 60% of the non-medical staff didn't know about generic drugs. Thus, lack of awareness about the availability of generic drugs hamper the generic pharmaceuticals market.



3D printing technology has the ability to transform the manufacturing of drugs in the generic pharmaceuticals market. 3D printed pharmaceuticals help in improve R&D productivity and deliver new benefits to patients. 3D printing allows the manufacturer to produce drugs with customized size, shape, and texture which is not possible in traditional manufacturing of generic drugs. 3D printing can help the manufacturer to make generic drugs that have different release dates, appearances and taste.

For example, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) completed a study where ultraviolet (UV) and 3D printing were used to manufacture tablets to treat Parkinson's disease. Martin Wallace, director of GSK Technology, said that GSK is investing in 3D printing advantages to manufacture pills and tablets. Also, Aprecia pharmaceutical company launched 'ZipDose' technology which manufactures 3D printed drugs.



The drug manufacturers must comply with the CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) regulations that come under the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which includes generic pharmaceuticals. The CGMP regulations require manufacturers to maintain a minimum quality standard for the methods, controls, and facilities used in manufacturing, packaging, and processing of drug product.

The part- 99 of chapter 1 under title 21-Food And Drugs of CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) contains subparts from A to H. The whole part-99 describes the guidelines that need to be followed by drug manufacturers regarding the dissemination of information on human drugs, including biologics, and devices.

The guidelines concern with the safety, effectiveness, or benefit of use that is not included in the approved labelling for a drug or device approved by the Food and Drug Administration for marketing. The guidelines regulate the information regarding the drugs that should be delivered to the health care practitioner, pharmacy benefit manager, health insurance issuer, group health plan, or federal or state government agency.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mylan NV

Sandoz International GmbH

Hospira (Pfizer inc.)

Sun Pharmaceutical

Lupin Limited

Endo International plc.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Apotex Holdings

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Aurbindo Pharma

Aspen Pharmacare

Sanofi

Cipla

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Merck & Co.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Sawai Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson Services

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Characteristics



3. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Generic Pharmaceuticals



5. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Therapy, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

CNS

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

6.2. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

6.3. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Biosimilar

Simple Generic

Super Generic

6.4. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Drug Delivery, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical

Inhaler

7. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

