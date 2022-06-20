New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131079/?utm_source=GNW



Global optical genome mapping market stood at USD101.11 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period. Optical genome mapping represents an emerging technology that utilizes labeled and high molecular weight DNA that is subsequently electrophoresed to nanochannels and linearized for imaging. Optical mapping has been commonly used to enhance de novo plant genome assemblies, with more genomes in the pipeline, such as rice, maize, medicago, amborella, tomato, and wheat. Optical genome mapping provides long-range genomic information and makes it convenient to spot significant structural differences. Optical mapping can assess long single DNA molecules that complement short-read sequencing. This technology assists in eliminating and finding out the cause of several genetic disorders in the plants and getting information about the root cause of those genetic disorders.

The modifying lifestyle, along with the accumulation of harmful mutations, escalates the cases of genetic disorders, which drives the market growth.The rising awareness among the population related to prenatal testing has elevated the demand for techniques such as optical genome mapping.



Optical genome mapping assists in identifying repeat sections of the genome and all varieties of structural variants, thereby having the edge over the existing sequencing technologies. All these factors aid in market growth.

The global optical genome mapping market is segmented by product, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product, the market can be split into consumables and instruments.



Based on application, the market can be divided into genome assembly, structural variation detection, microbial strain typing, haplotype phasing, and others.Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into research & academic institutions, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and others.



Regionally, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific region, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The leading market players are Bionano Genomics, Inc., Nabsys Inc, Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd, France Génomique, Praxis Genomics LLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., and OpGen, Inc.



