Start of the construction of the third stage of Merks Viesturdārzs residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merks Mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the third stage of Merks Viesturdārzs residential project in the city centre of Riga. Articulated building of five to seven storeys at Rūpniecības St. 33 with 90 apartments and 4 commercial units will be completed at the end of 2023 and this will complete the entire development project.

Merks Viesturdārzs ( merksviesturdarzs.lv ) residential buildings will have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments in the third stage ranges from 33 to 221 square metres while the size of the commercial units is between 52 to 109 square meters.

The development will have spacious children’s playground in the yard, shared community terrace on the fourth storey, underground parking spaces with possibility to install a charging point for electric cars and underground private storage spaces, more than a hundred indoor and outdoor bicycle stands. The heating of the building is solved with underfloor heating, each apartment will have a balcony or terrace.

The residential development project is located in the prestigious Quiet centre of Riga and is highly recognized amongst industry professionals thanks to various awards received. The development project comprises in total of three residential buildings with 353 apartments. The first building at Rūpniecības St. 25 was completed in 2020 while the second building at Rūpniecības St. 27 will be completed in the second half of 2022.

SIA Merks Mājas ( www.merksmajas.lv ) is a residential development subsidiary of SIA Merks.

SIA Merks ( www.merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering, and residential construction.

Additional information: Mr. Mikus Freimanis, Head of Real Estate development of SIA Merks Mājas, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.



