EU Polyvinyl Chloride Market Report: Consumption, Prices, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Polyvinyl Chloride in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Polyvinyl Chloride Market Statistics

Imports 5,989.0 Million USD Exports 7,605.0 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Italy, Poland Top Exporters Germany, France, Belgium

Polyvinyl chloride market in the European Union was estimated at approx. $6.6B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The largest polyvinyl chloride markets in the European Union were Germany, Italy and Poland, with a combined 54% share of the total market. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Polyvinyl Chloride Consumption by Country

In 2021, consumption of polyvinyl chloride in the European Union totaled approx. 5.2M tonnes. The countries with the highest consumption volumes were Germany, Italy and France, together comprising 52% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, Sweden, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 41%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Polyvinyl Chloride Production

Production of polyvinyl chloride in the European Union amounted to approx. 6.1M tonnes in 2021. In value terms, polyvinyl chloride production totaled $5.1B. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were Germany, France and the Netherlands, together comprising 61% of total production. Spain, Belgium, Sweden and Hungary lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 26%.

EU Polyvinyl Chloride Exports

Polyvinyl chloride exports fell slightly to 4.8M tonnes in 2021, approximately mirroring the previous year. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Over the period under review, exports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern.

In value terms, exports soared to $7.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated a perceptible increase from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +0.3% over the last decade.

Exports by Country

Germany (1,110K tonnes), France (911K tonnes), Belgium (680K tonnes) and the Netherlands (603K tonnes) represented roughly 68% of total supplies in 2021. Spain (343K tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total exports with a 7.1% share, followed by Hungary (5.6%) and Sweden (5.5%). Portugal (171K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest polyvinyl chloride supplying countries in the European Union were Germany ($1.9B), France ($1.4B) and Belgium ($1.1B), together comprising 57% of total exports. The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Hungary and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 32%.

In terms of the main exporting countries, Hungary, with a CAGR of +4.8%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports from 2011 to 2021. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the export price in the European Union amounted to $1,568 per tonne, rising by 64% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Sweden ($1,686 per tonne) and Germany ($1,676 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($1,314 per tonne) and France ($1,521 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hungary (+3.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Polyvinyl Chloride Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of polyvinyl chloride were finally on the rise to reach 3.9M tonnes after two years of decline. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.5% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, polyvinyl chloride imports soared to $6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated tangible growth from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.5% over the last decade.

Imports by Country

Germany (712K tonnes), Italy (712K tonnes), Poland (517K tonnes) and Belgium (472K tonnes) represented roughly 62% of total imports in 2021. France (280K tonnes) held the next position in the ranking, followed by the Netherlands (202K tonnes). All these countries together occupied approx. 12% share of total purchases. Spain (171K tonnes), the Czech Republic (135K tonnes), Romania (123K tonnes), Sweden (86K tonnes) and Ireland (61K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($1.1B), Italy ($1.1B) and Poland ($799M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 49% share of total imports. These countries were followed by Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Ireland, which together accounted for a further 39%.

Among the main importing countries, Romania, with a CAGR of +7.3%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the import price in the European Union amounted to $1,538 per tonne, rising by 57% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Ireland ($1,866 per tonne) and Romania ($1,698 per tonne), while Belgium ($1,346 per tonne) and the Netherlands ($1,376 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Romania (+2.6%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

