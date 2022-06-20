Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority - June 2022

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 498,771,664
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
June 20, 2022
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Date
Total Number of
shares
Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|Exercisable 2
June 15, 2022
124,692,916
177,587,959
176,007,128
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
