New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, By Service Type, By End User (Hospitality, Holy Sites, Onshore Rigs, Healthcare, Offshore Rigs, Education, Corporates and Others, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247425/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F



Saudi Arabia catering services market was valued at USD5.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The market’s growth can be attributed to several factors such as the inflating popularity of fusion cuisine on menus in Saudi Arabia on account of the developing multi-cultural society and the presence of a considerable number of ex-pats across the country. With this, the expanding working population across Saudi Arabia is further stimulating the growth for catering services market. Also, the rising construction of commercial buildings, schools, hospitals, and IT parks has augmented the expansion of catering services industry, which is expected to support the catering services market in the forthcoming years.

The tourism and hospitality industry are prominently connected to the catering services market, and the Government of Saudi Arabia has taken various steps to bolster the tourism and Hajj pilgrims in the kingdom following COVID-19.People across the country started paying greater attention to their health and inclined towards more nutritional and healthy food when the novel coronavirus affected their immune systems.



The escalating demand for nutritious and healthy food in workplaces, schools, and restaurants, is encouraging the catering companies to increase their current product and service portfolio and supply nutritional dietary foods in offices, college messes, restaurants, etc.

The Saudi Arabia catering services market is segmented based on service type, end user, region, and competitive landscape. Based on service type, the market is categorized into contractual vs. non-contractual. Contractual segment dominated the market with a market share of 81.60% in 2021. Contractual catering services are projected to account for the largest revenue shares of the market and hold their dominance over the market segment owing to the escalating demand from the regular canteen, and offices. In addition to this, the emerging trends of contractual catering services also offer services in kitchen, lighting, and seating arrangements for the daily consumers thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

The key market players in the Saudi Arabia Catering Services market are Gulf Catering Company, Sodexo Middle East, Unique Catering Services Ltd., Algosaibi Services Co., Saudi Airlines Catering Company, Gulf Mahmal Support Services Co. Ltd., Al-Karam Al-Arabi for Catering Services Ltd., Rezayat Catering & Support Services, Almays Catering Solutions, Arabian Gannas Ltd. Co., Saudi Catering and Contracting Co., etc.



Years Considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia catering services market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia catering services market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia catering services market based on service type, end user, region and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia catering services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia catering services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia catering services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia catering services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia catering services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of catering services providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the Saudi Arabia catering services market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Catering service provider companies/partners

• End-users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to catering services

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as catering service provider companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia catering services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, By Service Type:

o Contractual

o Non-Contractual

• Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, By End User:

o Hospitality

o Holy Sites

o Onshore Rigs

o Healthcare

o Offshore Rigs

o Education

o Corporates

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, By Region:

o Northern & Central

o Western

o Southern

o Eastern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia catering services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247425/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________