United States Electricity Transmission Industry Report 2022

This report will analyse the historical network growth and future network development and investment plans.

It will provide an overview of the industry structure and discuss the policy and regulatory developments impacting grid investments, including offshore wind energy.



The electricity transmission sector in the US is set for very significant growth. The federal government has announced ambitious targets of achieving 100 per cent carbon-free electricity by 2035 and 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Expansion and modernisation of the nation's aging and integration of the regionally siloed electric transmission system will be critical to accommodate increasing levels of renewable energy.

The federal government's recent legislation and funding support to modernise electricity grids, reduce congestion, and fast-track permitting will help create the needed grid infrastructure. Utilities are also gearing up to meet the clean energy challenge by formulating plans to improve the system resilience, security, and hardening to withstand adverse weather.



The report will profile the leading transmission players, compare their financial performance and discuss their growth plans. It will also include a detailed and up-to-date database of upcoming transmission projects in the US.



This report and database are indispensable for any organisation interested in the US transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies



Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 2: SECTOR TRENDS, GROWTH AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

2.1 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND KEY PLAYERS

Industry structure

Regulatory framework and key institutions

Key transmission players

2.2 SECTOR SIZE AND GROWTH

Growth in transmission line length, 2017-21

Line length by voltage (kV)

Line length by technology (AC and DC)

Growth in capital expenditure, 2017-21

2.3 POLICY AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

Overview of key policy and regulatory announcements

Climate goals and net zero emissions targets

Federal-level initiatives for grid expansion

Key RTO/ISO-level initiatives for transmission

2.4 NETWORK GROWTH AND INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

Key growth drivers

Future demand and expected generation mix, by 2026

Expected transmission network expansion

Transmission line length addition, 2022-26

Transformer capacity addition, 2022-26

Forecasted investment in the transmission network, 2022-26

Investment plans of leading TSOs

2.5 FOCUS ON OFFSHORE WIND TRANSMISSION

Offshore wind plans and targets

Policy and regulatory announcements at federal level

Offshore wind and transmission developments in key states

Upcoming offshore wind capacity and transmission projects

PART 3: KEY TRANSMISSION PLAYERS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE (TOP 30 TSOS)

3.1 TRENDS IN PERFORMANCE OF LEADING TSOS

Growth in transmission network Line length

Financial performance Revenue Net profits Return on equity Debt to equity ratio Profit margin

Trends in past capex

3.2 TSO PROFILES

Ameren Corporation

American Electric Power

American Transmission Company

Avangrid (Iberdrola USA)

Bonneville Power Administration

CentrePoint Energy

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

Entergy Corporation

Evergy Incorporated

Exelon Corporation

FirstEnergy Corporation

ITC Holdings

MidAmerican Energy Company

National Grid USA

New York Power Authority

NextEra Energy

NorthWestern Energy

NV Energy

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

Oncor Electric Delivery

Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation

PacifiCorp

PNM Resources

PPL Corporation

Public Service Electric & Gas

Southern California Edison

Southern Company

Tennessee Valley Authority

Xcel Energy

Each TSO profile will profile include:

Size and growth in the transmission network, 2017-21

Key operational indicators, 2017-21

Key financial indicators, 2017-21

Future plans and investment, 2022-26

Recent contracts

PART 4: UPCOMING TRANSMISSION PROJECTS (~125 PROJETCS)

4.1 ANALYSIS OF UPCOMING PROJECT PIPELINE

Overview

Project pipeline analysis By voltage level By technology By type By status



4.2 UPCOMING PROJECTS DATABASE (EXCEL FORMAT)

The database will provide detailed and up-to-date information on high-voltage transmission line and substation projects expected to come up in the US over the next decade.



For each project, the following information will be provided:

Description

Developer (s)

Route

Rated voltage (kV)

Technology (AC or DC)

Type of project (new build, upgrade, expansion, extension)

Line length (miles)

Substation capacity (MVA)

Estimated cost

Current status (announced/ under development/ under contractor selection/ under construction)

Key contractors

Scheduled completion

Contact details

PART 5: APPENDIX



