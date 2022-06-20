OKX names Rachel Conlan Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships

Rachel joins OKX with a remit to create unparalleled experiences for users as the platform expands its global growth team.



LONDON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a world-leading cryptocurrency trading app and Web3 ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Rachel Conlan as Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships.

With extensive experience in the sports, entertainment and marketing industries, Rachel will be instrumental to building the OKX brand internationally.

Rachel will be responsible for driving the company’s brand and marketing efforts through partnerships with Manchester City F.C., McLaren Racing, and Tribeca Festival. She will report into Haider Rafique, appointed to the role of Global CMO in May, to grow brand awareness beyond Asia while onboarding new users to the OKX platform safely and responsibly.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “Rachel is a rare talent, and we are very fortunate to have been able to attract her to our team. She is among the very few marketers with a passion to simplify crypto and bring more diversity into the industry. It's exciting for our OKX community to have another female leader who is all-in on casting a wider net and helping bring millions of new investors to the industry with a message to trade and invest responsibly.”

Rachel Conlan, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships, OKX, said: “The crypto industry is now under a brighter spotlight than ever before. In order to gain wider scale acceptance among both existing and diverse new audiences, we need to drive education and understanding. By giving people ways to discover the power of crypto through their existing passions, we can create memorable new experiences and demonstrate how OKX can support their ambitions. It's an exciting time to be joining OKX alongside such a talented team as we look to help drive the brand love this platform truly deserves.”

Rachel previously led the Global Partnerships team at CAA Sports, a leading international sports and entertainment agency. She was responsible for the development of high-profile brand partnerships and cultural marketing programs between global brands, rights holders and talent. Prior to her role at CAA, Rachel worked as Global Chief Marketing Operations Officer for Havas, part of the Vivendi network.

