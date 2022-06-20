The Global L-Arginine Market is expected to grow by $ 241.03 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global L-Arginine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287470/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the L-arginine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for use in sports supplements, increasing health consciousness among people, and an increase in chronic diseases.

The L-arginine market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The L-arginine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Food grade

• Pharma grade



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing production facilities by the vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the L-arginine market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and the growing application of L-arginine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the L-arginine market covers the following areas:

• L-arginine market sizing

• L-arginine market forecast

• L-arginine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading L-arginine market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Glanbia plc, Infinite Labs LLC, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Jiahe Biotech, JingJing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Olympian Labs, Prinova Group LLC, SANE SCIENCE NUTRITIONS LLP, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Twinlab Consolidation Corp, and Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the L-arginine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

