World Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Report 2022: A $4.93 Billion Market by 2030 - Opportunities in Increasing Demand of Advanced PCMs from Pharmaceutical Industry

The Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market size was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2021 and is predicted to garner USD 4.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022-to 2030.

Phase Change Materials offer a range of thermal management solutions, by facilitating temporary storage of energy, either by releasing or absorbing a sufficient amount of energy during phase transition, i.e., changing their states from solid to liquid and vice-versa; hence providing desired heat or cooling.

The advanced phase change materials (Advanced PCMs) can store as well as provide a massive volume of thermal energy after transitioning from one state to the other. The global advanced phase change materials market observed a volumetric sale of 319721.5 tons in 2021 that is expected to rise up to 1006514.2 tons by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 13.5% from 2022-to 2030.



Market Dynamics and Trends

Building and construction segment currently contributes the highest market share, owing to the extensive application of advanced PCMs in green constructions, building interiors, cooling buildings, and lightweight architectures. Besides, increasing use of advanced PCMs for temperature control & comfort, reduction in operating cost, temperature security, long operating life, and energy-saving features are likely to boost the growth of the global advanced phase change materials market in the future.

However, factors such as the high costs of advanced PCMs, their susceptibility to corrosion, flammability issues, and lack of awareness regarding its usage, are expected to limit the growth of the advanced phase change materials market during the forecast period.

Moreover, market dynamics such as increasing awareness toward energy-saving and environment-friendly technologies, stringent regulations for minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, as well surge in R&D activities to increase the efficiency of advanced phase change materials, are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global advanced phase change materials market in future.



Geographical Analysis

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the advanced phase change materials market. The strict building energy codes to reduce and minimize emission of harmful gases, increasing demand for green buildings, and demand for low-carbon & net-zero energy buildings are factors to lead the growth of European region.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry, rapid industrialization, and strong emphasis on energy security.



The past endeavors and futuristic advancements, sum up to comprehend the overall market growth.

For instance, in February 2020, a well-known player in the Advanced Phase Change materials market, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc. launched its Solstice E-cooling technology for cooling the data centers and other high-performance electronic applications.

The technology uses a two-phase liquid cooling process to remove heat from data centers and electronic applications, hence increasing their efficiency while lowering their operational costs and carbon footprints.

Honeywell's Solstice E-Cooling is a revolutionary line of next-generation low-global-warming potential refrigerant technologies, to overwhelm the need for efficient and effective cooling mechanisms with minimum impact on the environment.

Competitive Landscape

Croda International Plc.

Entropy Solutions LLC

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc.

Laird Plc

Sasol Ltd.

Pluss Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Advansa BV

AI Technology Inc.

Climator Sweden AB

Cold Chain Technologies Inc

