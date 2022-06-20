Final terms for bonds to be opened 21st June 2022

Lyngby, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        20th June 2022
                                        Announcement no. 75/2022





On 21st June 2022, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open a new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 22nd, 2022.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachments

DK0009409682 - Final terms series 1 321.E.33 RF DK0009409765 - Final terms series 1 321.E.24 IT1 DK0009409849 - Final terms series 1 321.E.25 IT2