The Worldwide Treasury and Risk Management Industry is Expected to Reach $7 Billion by 2028

The global treasury and risk management market is expected to grow from US$ 4739.39 million in 2021 to US$ 7156.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2028.



The treasury and risk management market in North America and Europe is growing due to the development of the technology & automotive sectors. With the growing technology sector in North America, there is an increase in the adoption of treasury and risk management solutions/services. As the growth in the technology sector continues, smart companies realize that treasury plays an important role by providing input into strategy and advice to ensure the development is sustainable and financially efficient.

Furthermore, the rapid expansion of technological firms requires efficient cash management and payment and collection methods. The automotive sector in Europe is also growing. Thus, with the continuous growth in the automotive sector, the demand for treasury and risk management is increasing because of several benefits, including the cash management tool, which helps manage the organization's bank accounts; the automotive treasury function delivers efficiency, control, and scalability; and the comprehensive finance & treasury transformation program in the automotive sector. Therefore, with the growth of technology and automotive sectors in these regions, the demand for treasury and risk management solutions/services is increasing.



The APAC treasury and risk management market is growing due to the rising banking sector. Several banks are experiencing growth in their market capitalization, including China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd., and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. Further, the number of banks is increasing considerably. Thus, increase in the number of banks and rise in the market capitalization of banks are creating a huge opportunity for treasury and risk management market players.



The treasury and risk management market in the MEA and SAM is growing due to the development of the manufacturing sector in these regions. Factors such as fourth industrial revolution (4IR) growth and government initiatives (Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030, and Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030 in the UAE) are supporting manufacturing growth across the MEA and SAM. Due to the growth in the manufacturing sector in these two regions, the demand for treasury and risk management solutions/services is forecasted to grow because these solutions/services effectively handle cash management in the manufacturing sector, including payments, account analysis, and statements, and outsourced treasury management solutions that include managed bank connectivity.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Treasury and Risk Management Market

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for treasury and risk management solutions/services was prevalent due to the growing digitalization. For instance, in April 2019, according to the article published by Business Wire, the spending on digital transformation was US$ 1.18 trillion in 2019, an increase of 17.9% over 2018.



As per treasury and risk management market analysis, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic remarkably influenced the operations of enterprises and changed some fundamental aspects of businesses. The spread of COVID-19 in 2020 led to global lockdowns in several countries to avert the crisis and minimize the risk of infection. This created a major boom in the adoption of digital technologies to keep enterprises functional during the COVID-19 outbreak. Most enterprises shifted to cloud infrastructure and continued their operations while maintaining lockdown restrictions.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed businesses to think of the future of corporate treasury in line with digitization, integrated risk management, and a renewed focus on cost optimization and cash management. Thus, the adoption of treasury and risk management solutions/services witnessed a rise in 2020. Therefore, the overall COVID-19 pandemic impact on the treasury and risk management market was positive in 2020.



The key companies operating in the treasury and risk management market include Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.; FIS; Oracle Corporation; Pricewaterhousecoopers International Limited (PWC); SAP SE; Fiserv, Inc.; Calypso Technology, Inc (Adenza); Kyriba Corp; Mors Software; and Wolters Kluwer.



