Worldwide Maltodextrin Industry to 2028 - Players Include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland and Ingredion Among Others

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maltodextrin Market, By Application - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Maltodextrin, a natural sugar, is commonly used as an ingredient for chewing gums, chewing snacks, diabetic sweets, and as a sports drink mix. It's produced from plant starch via partial hydrolysis and can normally be found as a yellowish, whitish spray-dried powder.

Maltodextrin belongs to the disaccharide family of sugars. Like all sugars, maltodextrin has two basic units: a galactose molecule and a fructose molecule. The sugars are metabolized by the liver into glucose which is the most important form of energy in the body. However, glucose can also be used as an energy source through aerobic exercise which results in the generation of fatty acids which are then stored as muscle fat.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for low-calorie packaged food is a prime factor driving the growth of the maltodextrin market. Moreover, the growing demand for maltodextrin from the cosmetic & personal care industry is again augmenting growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid growth in the chemical industry is further expected to foster growth in the market.



On the other hand, the volatile price of raw materials is expected to restrict growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the maltodextrin market, and provides market size (US$ Million and KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global maltodextrin market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc, Penford Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Tereos Syral S.A.S.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global maltodextrin market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global maltodextrin market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Key Developments

Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Global Maltodextrin Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Maltodextrin Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Maltodextrin Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Food and beverage

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Sub-segment Trends

Dairy product

Nutritional food

Instant formula

Confectionary and bakery

Soups and dry mixes

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Paper and cardboard processing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Daily fine chemicals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Cosmetics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Maltodextrin Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

7. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Cargill, Incorporated

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ingredion Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Roquette Freres S.A.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tate & Lyle PLC

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Penford Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Grain Processing corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co. ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tereos Syral S.A.S.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

8.Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6hqx9

Attachment