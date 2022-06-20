Worldwide Maltodextrin Industry to 2028 - Players Include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland and Ingredion Among Others

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maltodextrin Market, By Application - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Maltodextrin, a natural sugar, is commonly used as an ingredient for chewing gums, chewing snacks, diabetic sweets, and as a sports drink mix. It's produced from plant starch via partial hydrolysis and can normally be found as a yellowish, whitish spray-dried powder.
Maltodextrin belongs to the disaccharide family of sugars. Like all sugars, maltodextrin has two basic units: a galactose molecule and a fructose molecule. The sugars are metabolized by the liver into glucose which is the most important form of energy in the body. However, glucose can also be used as an energy source through aerobic exercise which results in the generation of fatty acids which are then stored as muscle fat.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand for low-calorie packaged food is a prime factor driving the growth of the maltodextrin market. Moreover, the growing demand for maltodextrin from the cosmetic & personal care industry is again augmenting growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid growth in the chemical industry is further expected to foster growth in the market.
On the other hand, the volatile price of raw materials is expected to restrict growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the maltodextrin market, and provides market size (US$ Million and KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global maltodextrin market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc, Penford Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Tereos Syral S.A.S.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global maltodextrin market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global maltodextrin market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Key Developments
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
4. Global Maltodextrin Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Maltodextrin Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Maltodextrin Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Food and beverage
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Sub-segment Trends
- Dairy product
- Nutritional food
- Instant formula
- Confectionary and bakery
- Soups and dry mixes
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Paper and cardboard processing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Daily fine chemicals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Cosmetics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
6. Global Maltodextrin Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
7. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ingredion Company
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Penford Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Grain Processing corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co. ltd.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Tereos Syral S.A.S.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
8.Section
