Global Heptanoic Acid Market Report to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Heptanoic acid is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor, and is less dense than water and poorly soluble in water. Heptanoic acid finds its two major uses that is vinyl plasticizers that are used in automotive industry and other is synthetic lubricants which is used in polyol esters.

The properties of heptanoic acid such as high thermal stability, good resistance to oxidation, low viscosity at low temperature, and low volatility at high temperature makes it a first choice for its lubricant application. Heptanoic acid is utilized as an organic building block or the synthesis of variety of chemical compounds. Heptanoic acid is used in lubricants in the form of esters. These esters such as neopolyol esters are primarily used in the car motor oils, metalworking fluids, plasticizers, and more.



Excessive usage of heptanoic acid may lead to adverse health effects on individuals such as skin irritation and acute toxicity. Thus, direct exposure of consumers towards heptanoic acid should be avoided. Regulations such as EU GHS Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 by the United Nation's Globally Harmonized System (GHS) on the classification and labeling of chemicals are imposed for the usage of heptanoic acid. Moreover, (EC) No 1907/2006 (REACH) regulation is imposed on heptanoic acid concerning its registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of over-usage.



Market Dynamics

Heptanoic acid in the form of ester is majorly used as an effective lubricant for brake fluids and other applications across the automotive industry. Growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for lubricants, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for fine chemicals such as heptanoic acid over the forecast period. An increase in the transportation and transit of consumer goods, people, and raw materials have boosted the growth of the automotive industry.

For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in September 2019, the production and sales of commercial vehicles in China reached 3,45,000 and 3,40,000 units, respectively, which showed an increase of 15.8% and 11.6% when compared to the previous month, and up by 4% and 1.9% year on year, respectively.



The increasing disposable income among women is expected to drive the demand for cosmetic products. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the total annual median earnings of women in 2019 was US$ 44,554, which is expected to reach US$ 49,670 by 2023 across the U.S. This rising income among women is expected to drive the demand for cosmetics like skincare products, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for heptanoic acid over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global heptanoic acid market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global heptanoic acid market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Acme synthetic chemicals, Akshay Chemicals, Alfa Aesar,Arkema, Cayman Chemical, Handanshi Kenzcheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Intellichemie Industries, Jinan Chenghui Shuangda Chemical Co., Ltd, Kalpasutra Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, National Analytical Corporation, Neuchatel Chemie Specialties, OQ Chemical GmbH, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Spectrum Chemical, Synerzine, Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, VWR International, LLC, and Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical Co., Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global heptanoic acid market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global heptanoic acid market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Grade

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Country/Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Heptanoic Acid Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Heptanoic Acid Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Heptanoic Acid Market, By Grade 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Industrial Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Food Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Heptanoic Acid Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Cosmetics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Flavors & Fragrance

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Chemical Synthesis

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Lubricant

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others (Corrosion Inhibition, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

7. Global Heptanoic Acid Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

9. Section

