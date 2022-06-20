The Future of Medical Plastics Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $68.8 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Medical Plastics Market finds that the increasing healthcare facilities & rising medical infrastructure is expediting the market growth. The growing technological advancement and increasing government initiatives are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Medical Plastics Market during the forecast period.



The Global Medical Plastics Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 68.8 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 45.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Medical Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone), by Application (Medical Disposables, Prosthetics, Medical Instruments & Tools, Drug Delivery), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-plastics-market-1665/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver

Better Healthcare Facilities & Rising Medical Infrastructure to Drive the Market

Medical Plastics Markets are proving to be recognized as cheap, durable, and especially important in a healthcare society. Medical professionals are using medical devices made from plastics and can dispose of easily. This helps plastic devices to be used efficiently and reduce plastic waste and achieve sustainability. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) up to 5.7 to 8.4 million deaths are occurred owing to poor use of medical devices. This proportion can be reduced by using good quality Medical Plastics Market devices which help to achieve patient healthcare, thus promoting better healthcare facilities. Rising medical infrastructure is another factor promoting the Medical Plastics Market. Government organizations are continuously promoting Medical Plastics Markets and making it possible to reach every hospital around the region. It has been estimated that better healthcare facilities could prevent 2.5 million deaths from chronic disease, tuberculosis, new-born deaths, and half of all maternal deaths each year. The widespread application of the products in various industries like syringes, disposable, implants, catheters, surgical instruments, and many more are the factors that drive the market.

Increasing Advancement in Technology to Stimulate Market Growth

The Medical Plastics Market has seen a significant growth in technological advancements such as device miniaturization, multipurpose drug packaging, and diagnostic instruments. This is one of the factors which are responsible for the growth of the market. The custom blow forming is a technological solution specially designed to manufacture thin prescription bottles while also improving moisture transmission rates. Moreover, The Unique Device Identification (UDI) and other barcodes for device identification are developed so efficiently for easy biocompatibility testing. The technology is leading to high consumption of plastic for medical applications. Thus, helping and supporting the market growth. Companies and firms work jointly to create products to meet the necessary needs for medical applications in POC diagnostics, medical device miniaturization. Technology advancements play a vital role in increasing the efficiency of treatment for patients and thus, driving the growth of the global market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Medical Plastics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% during the forecast period.

The Medical Plastics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 45.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Medical Plastics market.



Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/medical-plastics-market-1665/0

Benefits of Purchasing Medical Plastics Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Medical Plastics Market:

Type Engineering Plastics High Performance Plastics (HPP) Standard Plastics Silicone Others

Application Medical Disposables Prosthetics Medical Instruments & Tools Drug Delivery Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-plastics-market-1665

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Medical Plastics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Medical Plastics Market

North America dominated the Global Medical Plastics Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing elder population in US and the increasing demand for home healthcare services in the region. Rising product demand in pharmaceutical packaging applications and rapid growth of pharmaceutical industries in Mexico and Canada are further expected to drive the regional market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone), by Application (Medical Disposables, Prosthetics, Medical Instruments & Tools, Drug Delivery), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in Medical Plastics Market:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BASF (Germany)

Celanese (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Covestro (Germany)

Recent Developments:

October 2019: Evonik launched a commercial line of bio-resorbable PLA-PEG copolymers for medical devices under the brand name, RESOMER PLA-PEG. Through this product development, the company expanded its portfolio for functional biomaterials.

June 2019: BASF signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with SIBUR (Moscow, Russia) to develop innovative polymer solutions at Poly Lab Research & Development Center located in Russia. This collaboration is targeted to develop an innovative range of high-performance solutions, particularly for long-term durable goods.

August 2018: SABIC collaborated with a consulting and product designing firm, Nottingham Spirk (Cleveland, US). This collaboration helped both the companies to commercialize multiple specialty plastics suitable for a broad array of industry verticals, such as medical, automotive, and aircraft.

April 2018: Celanese expanded by starting a new GUR ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene facility at Nanjing, China. This facility helped the company meet the demand for specialty materials in the medical, automotive, consumer goods and other industries.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Medical Plastics Market?

How will the Medical Plastics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Medical Plastics Market?

What is the Medical Plastics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Plastics Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Medical Plastics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



° Engineering Plastics



° High Performance Plastics (HPP)



° Standard Plastics



° Silicone



° Others



• Application



° Medical Disposables



° Prosthetics



° Medical Instruments & Tools



° Drug Delivery



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)



• BASF (Germany)



• Celanese (US)



• Evonik (Germany)



• Solvay (Belgium)



• Covestro (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-plastics-market-1665/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to Reach Valuation of USD 3,042.2 Million by 2028 - The growth of online stores and e-commerce purchasing is Driving the Market Growth.

Cannabis Testing Market to Reach USD 2,669.45 Million by 2028.

B2B Payments Market to Reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028.

Electric Truck Market to Reach Valuation of USD 1686.6 Million by 2028 - The Government's Focus on Zero-Emission Cars and Rules will Encourage the Use of Electric Trucks in the E-Commerce and Automotive Industries.

Ethanol Market to Reach Valuation of USD 117.5 Billion by 2028 – Changing Lifestyle and Disposable Income among the Global Population Drives the Market.

Green Hydrogen – The Future Fuel Set to Witness 50 - Fold Growth Increasing Investments & Government Policies to Boost Global Green Hydrogen Market.

Green Chemicals Market to Reach Valuation of 16684.27 USD Million by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Packaging Which is Bio-based is Driving the Market.



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: