Wright Kim Douglas Principal Lauriann Wright Announces the Judicial Appointment of Attorney Rosa M. Fregoso

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lauriann Wright, principal of the probate, trusts and estate litigation law firm Wright Kim Douglas, ALC (“WKD”), today announced that Of Counsel Rosa M. Fregoso, 56, of Alhambra, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Rosa was one of eleven Superior Court Judges appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom on June 3, 2022 and will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Victor H. Greenberg.



“We are so proud of Rosa,” states Lauriann Wright, co-founder of the award–winning law firm Wright Kim Douglas. “We were not surprised when we got the news of her appointment to the bench. She is highly ethical, thoughtful, smart, and passionate about giving back to her community, all key attributes for a judge. Joining the judiciary is an honor and we are proud to have had Rosa on our legal team, prior to her making the bench. We wish her the best and know she will be a fair, impartial, compassionate and just member of the judiciary.”

Since 2021, Ms. Fregoso has served as Of Counsel with WKD as a trusts and estates attorney with experience in estate planning, trust administration and probate proceedings. She has been an attorney, licensed to practice law in the State of California, since 1992. She received her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego, graduating cum laude, her Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Latin American Studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and her law degree (J.D.) from the Berkeley School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ms. Fregoso began her legal career as an attorney at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) where she focused on representing battered immigrant women and children eligible for immigration relief under the Violence Against Women Act. She also worked as a trial attorney with the L.A. County Alternate Public Defender’s Office representing indigent clients in criminal proceedings. Prior to joining WKD, Ms. Fregoso worked as a solo practitioner and as an associate at an estate planning law firm.

Ms. Fregoso is fluent in Spanish and currently serves as a commissioner on the California Access to Justice Commission. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Latina Business Women’s Association, L.A. Chapter. She is a member of the Latina Lawyers Bar Association, and the Mexican American Bar Association, L.A. County Bar Association, and the Trusts and Estates section of the State Bar of California. In 2017, Ms. Fregoso was named a “Latina of Influence” by Hispanic Lifestyle in recognition for her support and commitment to promoting positive images of the Latino community. She is known as a leader in the Latino community and several boards.

WKD is an award–winning law firm whose ten attorneys provide over 100 years of collective experience litigating complex probate and trust, business and real estate disputes. The firm has received multiple awards, including U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Lawyers in Litigation and Probate, Best Law Firm,” each year since 2016.

All three partners are “Southern California Super Lawyers” and AV Preeminent - rated lawyers by Martindale-Hubbell. Additionally, Ms. Wright is among Super Lawyers’ Top 50 Women Lawyers in Southern California and was elected as a Top 100 Super Lawyer in Southern California.

