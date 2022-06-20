Global Amusements Market Report 2022: A $1053 Billion Market by 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusements Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Age Group, Visitors' Gender" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amusements market is expected to grow from $330.12 billion in 2021 to $528.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.2%. The market is expected to reach $1053.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.8%.



The amusements market consists of sales of amusements services such as amusement parks entertainments and gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusements facilities such as theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casinos, and sports betting facilities.



The main types of amusements are amusement parks and gambling. Amusement parks are commercial enterprises that provides rides, games, and other sorts of entertainment. The several age groups include below 25 years, 26 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years and involves different visitor genders such as male and female.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the amusements market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the amusements market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusements market. Visitors in amusements facilities such as amusement parks like sharing their experiences, photographs and videos on social media platforms which helps other people know the experiences offered by the amusement parks.

According to a study conducted by Visa, a cards and payments company, 73% of Asians check-in online while on a holiday and as many as 71% people share their experiences on social media sites. Social media is the most effective marketing tool for amusements facilities such as casinos and amusement parks to acquire new customers. Extensive use of social media is expected to drive the amusements market going forward.



Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

Major companies in the amusements market include

China Sports Lottery

China Welfare Lottery

The Walt Disney Company

Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado S.A.

Maruhan

Flutter Entertainment plc.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

Oriental Land Company Ltd., Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Amusements Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Amusements Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Amusements Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Amusements Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Amusements Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Amusements



9. Amusements Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Amusements Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Amusements Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Amusements Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Amusements Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Amusements Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Amusements Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Amusement Parks

Gambling

11.2. Global Amusements Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Below 25 Years

26 to 39 Years

40 to 59 Years

60 to 74 Years

11.3. Global Amusements Market, Segmentation By Visitor Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Male

Female

12. Amusements Market Segments

12.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Theme Parks; Water Parks; Amusement Arcades

12.2. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Casino; Lotteries; Sports Betting; Other Gambling



13. Amusements Market Metrics

13.1. Amusements Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Amusements Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2fw69





