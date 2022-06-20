UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 20 June 2022 at 13:30 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 20 June 2022 received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Chairman of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 74,000 Unit price: 30.27 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 74,000 Volume weighted average price: 30.27 EUR
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
