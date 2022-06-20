New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=GNW

Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $76 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) estimated at US$54.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Sided segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Single-Sided Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Single-Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 225 Featured) -

Jabil Inc.

Plexus Corp.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics

Advanced Circuits

Murrietta Circuits

SigmaTron International, Inc.

AP Circuits

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Tripod Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What are PCBs, Where are they Used & Why are they the Backbone

of Electronics?

PCBs Are a Key Part of the Electronics Value Chain. COVID-19

Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

COVID-19 Emerges as a Black Swan Event for the Electronics

Industry

Industr

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the Semiconductor Industry

in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of

May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Retail Sales of Consumer &

Automotive Electronics

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick

Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Shrinking Disposable Incomes Take its Toll on Consumer Demand

for Electronics: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic

Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million

Units)

Deteriorating Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic

Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics

Virus Led Recession Frustrates Recovery of Upstream &

Downstream Markets in the Electronics Industry: Global GDP

Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All Planned

Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global

Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020

It?s a Bumpy Road to Recovery as Loosening Up of Restrictions

Triggers a Second Wave of Infections

Rising Global Infections Dampen Sentiment & Keep Businesses on

Tenterhooks: Global Number of COVID-19 Infections Per Day in

the Month of June 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business

Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index

(BCI) Points

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the

Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

The Scenario Bodes Well for All Things Electronic & Digital.

Special Focus on PCBs for Electronic Wearables

It?s Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital

Transformation Globally: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social

Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial

Automation

As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the COVID-19

Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the Post COVID

-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000

Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023

As Telemedicine Storms into the Spotlight in the Post COVID-19

Period, Medical Wearables to Offer Opportunities for Rigid-

flex PCBs

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models of Remote

Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics Subsystems

Supporting Smart Wearables: Global Number of Telemedicine

Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 &

2025

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in

the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of

Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities Players in

the Electronics Value Chain: Global Smart Homes Market by

Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring

Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs

A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period for the

Medical Devices Industry Encourages an Optimistic Outlook for

Medical PCBs: Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

PCBs are the Core of IoT Devices. Disruptions Caused by the

Pandemic & the Push for Connected Tech to Benefit Market

Growth

A Review of the IoT Opportunity for Flex and HDI PCBs

IoT to Take a Quantum Leap With the Pandemic Highlighting the

Importance of Remote Operations in Ensuring Business

Resiliency: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In

Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Driverless Cars Attractive.

Autonomous Cars Hold Robust Potential for Growth of PCBs in

the Post COVID Period

Non-Contact Deliveries Made Popular by the Pandemic Will Ready

the PCB Market for the Coming Age of Drones

What Does this Mean for PCB Designers and Manufacturers?

In the ?Touch-Me-Not? Environment to Follow in the Post

Pandemic Period, Use of Drones Will Rise to New Highs: Number

of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type 2019 & 2025

As Post Pandemic Economic Rebuilding Efforts Get Underway,

Focus on Pandemic Ready Smart Cities Will Create a Hotbed of

Opportunities for PCBs

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis

Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the

Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities

for Electronic Technologies: Global Smart City Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

It?s a Slower & Longer Road to Recovery for PCBs Used in

Defense & Avionics

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Pre-

Pandemic Digitalization Plans Will Take a Long Time to Witness

a Return to Implementation: Expected Revenue Losses in Global

Aviation (In US$ Billion)

Massive Employment Losses in Tourism Highlights How Far the

Aviation Industry is from Making a Meaningful Recovery:

Employment Losses in Tourism (In Million) by End of 2020

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Into PCB Design &

Production Comes of Age



