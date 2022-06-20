First Radisson Collection hotel opens in Tirana, Albania’s vibrant capital city



Radisson Hotel Group opens its first hotel in Albania and brings its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection, to Tirana, the country’s capital and largest city. The newly built hotel features bespoke neoclassical design elements by Italian architects Cross Design and is the first international chain hotel in the luxury segment to open in Tirana.

Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana is located in Sauk, just outside the city center, and adjacent to the Grand Park of Tirana, known for its verdant 289 hectares of greenery, and home to many landmarks such as the Presidential Palace, the Zoo, and the Botanical Garden. The hotel is part of a new development on Dry Lake, one of the most exclusive and quiet areas of the city. Tirana was named the European Youth Capital for 2022 and is known for its Mediterranean climate, its prime location overlooking the Adriatic Sea, its many squares and pedestrian streets lined with colorful pastel buildings such as the famous Skanderbeg Square, and its myriad of excellent museums.





Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana features 49 elegant rooms and suites across eight floors. The interior design focuses on luxurious comfort with soothing white, ivory and brown tones, Italian-made furniture, sofas, and seats upholstered in Alcantara, and decorative references to the neoclassical style of the Louis XVI era. Bathrooms are fitted in striking black marble and offer walk-in rain showers as well as bathtubs in the suites. All rooms feature private balconies, with some rooms and suites overlooking Dry Lake. The 87-sqm one-bedroom Presidential Suite offers the ultimate Radisson Collection experience with a large separate living room, a walk-in closet, and bespoke furniture fittings. All rooms are equipped with large televisions with mirror casting and in-room espresso machines.





With its modern, soothing décor, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant offers views of the lake. In addition to a Mediterranean-inspired menu featuring Italian specialties, vegan dishes, and traditional Albanian fare, guests can choose from the extensive wine list or enjoy expertly made cocktails. The bar on the first floor is the ideal spot to sit and relax with a drink or enjoy a light snack, while the rooftop lounge bar is perfect for coffee or tea during the day or an evening drink and snacks with friends while enjoying views of Tirana.





The hotel offers two swimming pools to relax and unwind, along with a pool bar for refreshments by the outdoor pool, as well as its own hair and nail salon and full-service spa with a variety of massages and treatments on offer, a sauna, a steam room, a salt room, and a Jacuzzi to complete the experience. Ideal for corporate events, holiday parties, or private functions, the hotel’s meeting room is equipped with modern conference technology and meeting amenities, and can accommodate up to 100 people.





“Tirana is the next new exciting destination in Eastern Europe and has recently grown in popularity thanks to its grand boulevards lined with fascinating vestiges of its Ottoman, Italian, and communist past. We’re delighted to welcome our guests to Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana – the perfect base to discover the city,” says Loreta Xhebraj, General Manager, Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

