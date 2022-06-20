View Smart Glass Improves Energy Efficiency and Passenger Experience at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

PHOENIX and MILPITAS, Calif., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) , a leader in smart building technologies, announced that its smart glass has been installed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s (PHX) new “Eighth Concourse” at Terminal 4, also known as T4 S1. The 275,000-square-foot expansion occupied by Southwest Airlines formally opened Monday morning, after a ribbon cutting ceremony attended Friday by Southwest Airlines’ CEO, Bob Jordan, U.S. Congressman Greg Stanton, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, McCarthy Building Companies’ Southwest President, Justin Kelton, and View’s CEO, Dr. Rao Mulpuri.



The new concourse, designed by the architecture team of SmithGroup and Corgan to take advantage of the terminal’s natural light and picturesque view, is enclosed with floor-to-ceiling View Smart Glass. The glass uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, maximizing access to daylight and outdoor views while blocking heat and glare to optimize passenger comfort and reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by up to 20%. View Smart Glass plays an integral role in PHX’s plans to elevate the passenger experience and achieve LEED Silver certification.

“We designed the Terminal 4 expansion to enhance the travel experience and reduce the airport’s environmental impact,” said Chad Makovsky, Director of Aviation Services for PHX. “View’s innovative technology directly supports both goals by improving passenger comfort while reducing energy demand.”

“We wanted the Eighth Concourse to highlight PHX’s unique location in the Sonoran Desert and stunning views of the mountains south of the city, but we needed a solution to reduce the intense glare that comes with the region’s 296 days of sunshine,” said Russ Sanders, Vice President of Design Integration for McCarthy Building Companies, the general contractor for the project. “View Smart Glass helped us deliver a comfortable, energy-efficient environment without having to compromise on beautiful design.”

In a study on natural light and the airport experience , passengers who boarded at gates with View Smart Glass were 68% more likely to report a higher satisfaction rate and rated the airport as 33% more modern, efficient, bright, and comfortable. A similar study on daylight and views found that seats at gates with View Smart Glass were 15 degrees cooler than those with traditional windows, helping passengers stay comfortable and enabling them to spend more time and money at restaurants, bars, and shops within the airport.

“PHX recognizes that the airport of the future is not only smart and sustainable but fun and enjoyable as well,” said Kristi Crase, Director of Aviation Business at View. “Airports across the country are adopting View Smart Glass to transform their facilities into destinations.”

PHX is part of a growing list of airports across the country with View Smart Glass, including New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Spokane International Airport (GEG), Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), and the recently announced installation at Missoula Montana Airport (MSO).

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Glass and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. Today, View’s products are installed and designed into more than 100 million square feet of buildings, including offices, apartments, schools, hospitals, airports, and hotels. Learn more at www.view.com .

About Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of more than $38 billion. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately 1,200 aircraft and more than 125,000 passengers arrived at and departed from Sky Harbor every day. PHX Sky Harbor is funded with airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the airport.

