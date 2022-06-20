Indeed and GR8 People partner to drive passive sourcing with access to over 200 million resumes

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced a strategic partnership and integration with Indeed, the world’s number one job site. With over 200 million resumes on Indeed, and 8 million resumes added or updated every month, GR8 People customers can source candidates for any role, industry or location without leaving their applicant tracking system.



GR8 People’s seamless integration with Indeed’s Sourcing Platform offers customers the ability to:

Connect their Indeed Resume account to GR8 People’s ATS

Access over 200 million resumes within the ATS to find talent instantly

Use their Indeed Resume subscription to contact candidates

Record all responses within GR8 People’s ATS

Receive resumes automatically when candidates respond positively and add contact information and resumes into GR8 People’s ATS



This integration will save talent acquisition teams valuable time and drive efficiencies by eliminating the need to work across multiple systems as well as manually add job seekers into their applicant tracking system. Additionally, recruiters work with no contracts or commitments with Indeed and can manage or pause their Indeed Resume subscription(s) by recruiter, track account activity, and monitor recruiter performance.

“Getting started is a breeze,” shared GR8 People Product Manager, Diane Tarbell, “GR8 People is delighted to deliver this strategic integration to our global customers. The Indeed Sourcing Platform and apply features optimize the exchange of Indeed resumes and will help our customers source qualified candidates faster. This integration is a perfect addition to GR8 People's powerful partner ecosystem. We are excited to be partnering with Indeed and look forward to the efficiencies this will provide our customers."



