MAXUSDT launches a cloud mining crypto platform for crypto enthusiasts.

Seattle, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAXUSDT is one of the pioneers of the ideal platform that has launched a mining campaign. It rewards all users with a sign-up bonus of 1000TRX. The cloud mining platform also offers a referral program where crypto miners get a 12% commission for referring friends and family. Getting started in cloud mining requires no setup that regular cryptocurrency mining does. People don't have to buy specialized hardware, store it anywhere, or pay electricity bills. MAXUSDT is one such exclusive platform.





MAXUSDT, a new initiative founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA, aims to simplify cloud mining for users. MAXUSDT was one of the first companies in the world to develop cloud hosting mining rigs after seven years of mining experience for private clients. The Cloud mining service platform intends to improve and innovate its services to meet a wide range of customer demands. Its motivation is to provide its customers with the best service in the industry. Furthermore, it employs artificial intelligence to generate automatic profit, allowing users' digital assets to be effectively utilized and providing them with long-term stable income.

MAXUSDT seeks long-term strategic partnerships with various partners to provide users with a straightforward cloud mining experience, providing daily returns that they can withdraw from the platform through TRX tokens. MAXUSDT provides its users with an affiliate program that rewards them with additional benefits. You can invite users by sending your invitation code by clicking the "Share" button on the platform and copying and pasting the link into social media. Users will receive rebates if they refer friends who deposit funds into their accounts. The following is a detailed breakdown of the various levels and rebates that users can earn:

Invite Rebate:

If User 1 completes registration, people will receive 50 TRX.

When User 2 completes registration, users will receive 20 TRX.

When User 3 completes registration, users will receive 10 TRX.

Trading Rebate:

According to the downline mining revenue per time, the following are the facts:

If User 1 earns 500 TRX daily, users will receive 50 TRX (10 percent).

If User 2 earns 500 TRX daily, miners will receive 25 TRX (5 percent).

If User 3 earns 500 TRX daily, miners will receive 15 TRX (3 percent).

Deposit Rebate:

Based on the amount of the downline deposit per time.

If they deposit 10,000 TRX, people will receive 1200 TRX (12 percent).

User 2 deposits 10,000 TRX and receives 100 TRX (1 percent).

The VIP level of users is available on the official website of MAXUSDT. It determines the basic account profit. The income percentages of clients will increase as their VIP level increases. Daily revenue percentages range from 4.0 to 12.0%, while daily withdrawal percentages range from 2.6 to 8.0%. Their total recharge determines the VIP level recharge.

VIP 1 RECHARGE(5.00-9999) DAILY REVENUE (4.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (2.6%)

VIP 2 RECHARGE (10000-49999) DAILY REVENUE (5.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (2.8%)

VIP 3 RECHARGE (50000-199999) DAILY REVENUE (6.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (3.2%)

VIP 4 RECHARGE (200000-499999) DAILY REVENUE (7.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (4.0%)

VIP 5 RECHARGE (500000-999999) DAILY REVENUE (8.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (4.5%)

VIP 6 RECHARGE (1000000-2999999) DAILY REVENUE (9.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (5.5%)

VIP 7 RECHARGE (3000000-4999999) DAILY REVENUE (10.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (7.0%)

SVIP RECHARGE (5000000-99999999) DAILY REVENUE (12.0%) DAILY WITHDRAWAL (8.0%)

It is essential to note that TRON(TRX) or cryptocurrency mining can take months or even years to turn profitable. Having advanced technical expertise is also recommended. While cloud mining or even TRON(TRX) mining may not be for everyone, it is promising and can be immensely rewarding over time.

Potential Users and determined crypto miners must visit the following links to acquire more information or join the community of MAXUSDT.





